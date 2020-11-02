COVID-19 Might Damage Red Blood Cells, Prevents Formation Of New Ones: Study

While COVID-19 pandemic has continued to tighten its grip across the globe, a new study has discovered that the SARS-CoV-2 may attack red bone marrow and will not only damage the red blood cells or erythrocytes that are already present in the body but also prevent the formation of new ones. In a study published in the journal Archiv EuroMedica, researchers from Far Eastern Federal University (FEFU) in Russia along with Japanese colleagues have discovered the additional damages of the virus that causes COVID-19. Meanwhile, the global infections of the novel coronavirus have surpassed 46.6 million with 1.2 million casualties.

These red blood cells that are impacted by the COVID-19 are basically responsible for the transportation of the iron-rich protein haemoglobin carrying oxygen. However, the loss of erythrocytes can further cause damage to the neurons in the brain, blood vessels, and other internal organs noting that they would not be able to get enough oxygen. In some of the most extreme cases, the study has said that it can lead to organ failures. With enough RBCs, the individual can begin to feel suffocation and even artificial ventilation would fail to help in such scenarios mainly because there is no medium to transport the oxygen within the body.

Effective therapy for the loss of RBCs

Therefore, the researchers have said that effective therapy for such cases is to administer RBC mass and vitamin B12. The breakdown of erythrocytes in the preliminary stage is the initial reaction of the body to react to the infection caused by SARS-CoV-2 that gradually increases. According to scientists, all people who have haemoglobin are at risk of such outcome including obese individuals, pregnant women, older people or persons with other additional health complications. Professor Rava of the university said that lung fibrosis is one of the most obvious manifestations of COVID-19 and “it is not only a consequence of ordinary scarring in the area of a forming defect.”

Meanwhile, a separate study on SARS-COV-2 patients has revealed that SARS-CoV-2 is acquiring genetic mutations, one of which may have made it more contagious. According to the study published in the medical journal mBIO, the mutation that may be making the disease more infectious is named D614G. The particular mutation is found in the spike protein that pries open out cells for viral entry, the study said.

