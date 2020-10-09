Mild COVID-19 Infection Can Leave People Sick For Months, Says Study

As per a new study published in the journal Clinical Microbiology and Infection on October 5, people with mild COVID-19 infections can end up in sickness for months. A two month follow up was done in adults with non-critical COVID-19 symptoms to describe the clinical evolution of the virus. Staff at Tours University Hospital did a descriptive clinical follow up of 150 patients with non-critical COVID-19 confirmed by RT-PCR, starting from March 17 to June 3, 2020.

The authors of the study said, "Our objective was to describe the clinical evolution and predictors of symptom persistence at D30 and D60 in patients with initial non-critical COVID-19. The aim was to highlight the initial key symptoms of COVID-19 to alert practitioners and patients of the risk of longer symptom duration in individuals with non-critical COVID-19". The follow up included demographic, clinical and laboratory data which was collected through the electronic medical records and by phone call. After the follow up, it was concluded that more than half of the patients who had mild to moderate COVID-19 infections reported symptoms 60 days after falling ill. Also, more than one third of people felt sick or in a worse condition than when the infection began. The study said, “Up to 2 months after symptom onset, two thirds of adults with non-critical COVID-19 had complaints, mainly anosmia/ageusia, dyspnea or asthenia. A prolonged medical follow-up of patients with COVID-19 seems essential, whatever the initial clinical presentation”.

According to the study, after 2 months of developing the COVID-19 symptoms, 66 per cent of the adult patients reported suffering from 62 complaints. Mainly these complaints involved, loss of smell and taste, shortness of breath and fatigue. Claudia Carvalho-Schneider and other authors wrote, “We were able to assess the evolution of the disease and demonstrate that even the mildest presentation was associated with medium-term symptoms requiring follow up. Thus, the Covid-19 pandemic will involve a care burden long after its end”.

