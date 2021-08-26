COVID-19 'most Transmissible' 2 Days Before Symptoms Appear & 3 Days After: Study

Scientists have warned that the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19 is highly contagious two days before the symptoms develop and an estimated three days after the initial onset of symptoms in the patient. A new study that found a link between the timing of exposure to COVID-19 and the severity of the respiratory ailment was published in the journal JAMA Internal Medicine. Researchers have found that when the contacts of the confirmed COVID-19 positive patient received a diagnosis, they were more likely asymptomatic.

This is mostly the case when these contacts have been exposed to an asymptomatic patient. The infection severity, in fact, depends on the quantity of exposure to a patient with COVID-19. However, as per the transmission dynamics of COVID-19 understood by scientists, the virus contracted by these asymptomatic contacts may be highly transmissible just two days ahead. Researchers analyzed 8852 close contacts of the primary infected person, of which 52.9 per cent, an estimated 4679 were male contacts. The contact tracing was done in the Zhejiang province of China between January 2020 to August 2020 by China’s National Health Commission.

"In previous studies, viral load has been used as an indirect measure of transmission," Leonardo Martinez, an assistant professor at Boston University School of Public Health (BUSPH) in the US said in the study. He added,"We wanted to see if results from these past studies, which show that COVID cases are most transmissible a few days before and after symptom onset, could be confirmed by looking at secondary cases among close contacts.”

Highest risk of COVID-19 2 days before symptoms

Scientists defined the ‘close’ contacts of the patients as those living in the same household, co-workers, those that dined together, or contact of patients in hospital settings, on shared transportation etc. Co-author for the study Yang Ge from the University of Georgia College of Public Health in the US stated that he monitored the contacts of the COVID-19 primary patient for at least 90 days after the first diagnosis. This helped scientists in distinguishing between the asymptomatic and pre-symptomatic cases of the novel coronavirus. Of the total contacts, at least 89 per cent developed mild or moderate symptoms, and just 11 per cent were asymptomatic to the infection with no noticeable symptoms.

It was found that these contacts were at the highest risk of COVID-19 if they were exposed between 2 days before and 3 days after the index patient’s symptom onset. This risk of COVID-19 contraction among contacts was higher when they were exposed to primary patients with mild or moderate symptoms.

"Our results suggest that the timing of exposure relative to primary-case symptoms is important for transmission, and this understanding provides further evidence that rapid testing and quarantine after someone is feeling sick is a critical step to control the epidemic," Martinez said.

