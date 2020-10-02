COVID-19: Nasal Swab Test Causes Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak In US Patient

In a shocking incident, a coronavirus nasal swab test ruptured the lining of a woman’s skull in the US. This not only caused a cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) to leak from her brain but also put the woman in her 40s at the risk of brain infection, according to a case research report published in the journal JAMA Otolaryngology-Head & Neck Surgery. The test may have been carried out inappropriately, the doctors in the case report said, adding, the patient also had a rare undiagnosed condition.

“To our knowledge, this is the first report of an iatrogenic CSF leak after a nasal swab for COVID-19,” the case study read on October 1.

While the risk from the nasal tests remains very low, the medics said that the test administered via a nasal swab had gone wrong right before the woman’s elective hernia operation. The woman initially reported a headache, neck stiffness, and nausea with complaints of the metallic taste in the mouth after the COVID-19 screening recommended by the US’ Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Further, she sought the hospital consultation at Walsh’s care, where the CT scans showed that the woman had a 1.8-centimeter cavity protruding from her brain between a fissure in the bone and had suffered from encephalocele. This was a crack where CSF and brain tissue collected into sac-like formation.

Skull base defect

According to the health care professionals, the testing must be done safely, as there was a right anterior ethmoid cavity that caused a skull base defect in the patient. This led to immediate admission of the woman postoperatively for neurological monitoring and lumbar drain management. "The patient’s medical history was notable for idiopathic intracranial hypertension and removal of nasal polyps over 20 years before presentation,” the study revealed. Doctors in the case report suggested an endoscopic surgical repair for the brain in order to drain the fluid and resolve the condition.

