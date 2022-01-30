COVID-19: Nasal Vaccine Could Be A Game-changer, Opines AIIMS Epidemiologist

A senior epidemiologist in All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi, Dr Sanjay Rai, on Sunday said that the nasal COVID-19 vaccine could be a game-changer in the fight against the coronavirus if it provides mucosal immunity. This comes two days after Bharat Biotech got regulatory approval to conduct Phase-3 clinical trials of its intranasal COVID vaccine as a booster dose.

"If this vaccine gives mucosal immunity, then it would be a great achievement for the human race. There are 33 vaccines all over the world but none is effective in preventing the infection. We are hoping that this vaccine will provide mucosal immunity that can prevent further infection," Dr Rai told ANI.

The AIIMS senior epidemiologist also said that he expects that need of the hour is to strengthen the public health system at all levels. "This is not the last pandemic, we must prepare for future pandemics and to handle that, we need to strengthen the public health system," Dr Rai said

'Global authorities accepting nasal as 2nd-generation vaccine': Bharat Biotech MD

Earlier, elaborating on the intranasal vaccine, Bharat Biotech chairman and managing director Dr Krishna Ella told Republic TV, "If you take one dose of nasal vaccine you could block the infection and thereby block the transmission chain and then you can flatten the curve. It is just about four drops like Polio, two in one nostril and two in the other. Now global authorities like the WHO are getting convinced about nasal as a second-generation vaccine."

On January 28, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) gave permission to Bharat Biotech to conduct trials for the use of its intranasal vaccine as a booster dose. This comes three weeks after the Subject Expert Committee of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation approved the Hyderabad-based firm's application in this regard. As per sources, these trials will be done at nine different sites in the country.

India's COVID vaccination drive

Meanwhile, cumulatively, 53,96,51,188 first doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to those in the 18-44 age group and 40,19,58,479 second doses have been given in the same age group since the start of phase-3 of the vaccination drive, according to the Union Health Ministry.

It said that cumulatively, 93,87,16,725 first doses have been administered while 70,57,49,826 second doses have been administered. India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage crossed 165.6 crore on Saturday and more than 53 lakh vaccine doses were administered until 7 PM.

In the age group of 15-18 years, 4,55,48,237 doses have been administered. More than 1,16,18,975 precaution doses for the identified categories of beneficiaries for vaccination have been administered so far. The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight, the Ministry said.