COVID-19: Nigella Sativa Aka 'Kalonji' May Prove Effective Against The Virus, Says Study

Nigella sativa, also known as Kalonji, is a plant whose seeds may be used to treat COVID-19 infection, according to Australian researchers. The flowering plant is native to North Africa and Western Asia, where it has been used as a traditional medicine for inflammation and infection for centuries. University of Technology Sydney researchers found that Nigella sativa contains an active ingredient that can prevent SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, from causing a lung infection.

“There is growing evidence from modeling studies that thymoquinone, an active ingredient of Nigella sativa, more commonly known as the fennel flower, can stick to the Covid-19 virus spike protein and stop the virus from causing a lung infection," said lead author Kaneez Fatima Shad, Professor at the varsity. “It may also block the ‘cytokine’ storm that affects seriously ill patients who are hospitalized with Covid-19," Shad stated.

In the journal Clinical and Experimental Pharmacology and Physiology, the study is described in detail. In laboratories, including animal studies, thymoquinone has been thoroughly researched. This is because it prevents the release of pro-inflammatory chemicals such as interleukins, which are responsible for inflammation. Because of this, the drug could be used to treat allergic conditions such as asthma and eczema as well as rheumatoid and osteoarthritis. Specifically, Nigella sativa and Thymoquinone are described as promising treatments for COVID-19 infection.

Nigella Sativa's poor natural gastrointestinal absorption has been a major obstacle to its development as a therapeutic agent.

Wissam Soubra, a varsity professor, and co-author said, “Advances in pharmacological development such as nanotechnology have seen the chance to overcome this barrier to enable its use as an effective oral medication. Furthermore, the drug has recently been successfully given to patients as a nasal spray and topical paste."

Other benefits of Nigella Sativa

Nigella sativa has been shown to be helpful in treating high blood pressure, high cholesterol and diabetes mellitus. As an anti-inflammatory treatment, it has also been found to help patients with allergic rhinitis and sinusitis, eczema, osteoarthritis, and childhood epilepsy. As well as killing staphylococcus aureus, which is a bacteria that is capable of causing severe infections if it enters the skin, it has been shown to kill viruses such as influenza.