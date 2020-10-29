COVID-19 Patients Mount Antibody Response Providing Immunity For At Least 5 Months: Study

The vast majority of individuals infected with mild-to-moderate COVID-19 mount a robust antibody response which remains relatively stable for at least five months, a new study has revealed, contradicting other reports that claimed antibodies to coronavirus go away quickly. The study, published in the journal Science, was conducted at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai Hospital in the United States.

The research team found that the antibody response to COVID-19 correlates with the body’s ability to neutralize the virus that causes COVID-19. Florian Krammer, Professor of Vaccinology at the Icahn School of Medicine and a senior author of the paper, said in a statement that over 90 per cent of people who were mildly or moderately ill produced an antibody response strong enough to neutralise the virus.

“Uncovering the robustness of the antibody response to SARS-CoV-2...is critically important to enabling us to effectively monitor seroprevalence in communities and to determining the duration and levels of antibody that protect us from reinfection. This is essential for effective vaccine development,” Krammer added.

'Aid in vaccine development'

As many as 30,082 individuals were screened within the Mount Sinai Health System between March and October. Mount Sinai had screened 72,401 individuals by early October out of which a total of 30,082 individuals were tested positive. An enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) was used for the antibody test during the research. According to the hospital, the ELISA assay was developed, validated, and launched at Mount Sinai by a team of internationally renowned researchers and clinicians.

The hospital underlined that determining the neutralising effects of novel coronavirus is critical to understanding the possible protective effects of the immune response. The authors of the papers said that the tireless efforts have enabled them to uncover the knowledge that can help inform COVID-19 policy and aid in vaccine development.

