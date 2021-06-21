COVID-19 Patients Suffer Loss Of Brain's Grey Matter That Monitors Cognitive Skills: Study

Apart from widely reported aftereffects of COVID-19 infection including loss of senses of taste and smell, ‘brain fog’, UK study has now found out that patients who recovered even from mild or moderate infection were seen have suffered some loss of grey matter in the areas that monitor cognitive skills, memory-making, sensory functions. For the research paper recently uploaded to preprint server medRxiv by Prof. Gwenaëlle Douaud, participants who had taken part in a previous brain study before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic were reportedly invited back for a series of follow-up tests. The analysis revealed significant losses of grey matter surrounding the olfactory and gustatory systems in the parts that had been infected with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2).

The authors of the study inducted at least 394 individuals that had participated in a prior study at UK biobank which is a long-term research and data centre collecting and collating detailed genetic and health information. The selected participants had contracted COVID-19 in the interim after which three types of structural MRI scans were utilized including T1 scans, T2 fluid-attenuated inversion recovery (FLAIR) scans along susceptibility-weighted MRI.

The researchers wrote, “We identified significant effects of COVID-19 in the brain with a loss of grey matter in the left parahippocampal gyrus, the left lateral orbitofrontal cortex and the left insula. When looking over the entire cortical surface, these results extended to the anterior cingulate cortex, supramarginal gyrus and temporal pole.”

COVID-19 patients who were hospitalised vs who were not

Further researchers elaborated, “We further compared COVID-19 patients who had been hospitalised (n=15) with those who had not (n=379), and while results were not significant, we found comparatively similar findings to the COVID-19 vs control group comparison, with, in addition, a greater loss of grey matter in the cingulate cortex, central nucleus of the amygdala and hippocampal cornu ammonis (all |Z|>3).”

“Our findings thus consistently relate to loss of grey matter in limbic cortical areas directly linked to the primary olfactory and gustatory system...Since a possible entry point of the virus to the central nervous system might be via the olfactory mucosa and the olfactory bulb, these brain imaging results might be the in vivo hallmark of the spread of the disease (or the virus itself) via olfactory and gustatory pathways,” they added.

IMAGE: Unsplash