COVID-19: People Infected With Alpha Variant Exhale More Virus Than Other Infected Persons

A new study revealed that those infected with the Alpha variant of the coronavirus exhaled 100 times more virus into the air in comparison with those infected with the original virus strains. The study, published in Clinical Infectious Diseases, was conducted by researchers of the University of Maryland, who proposed better ventilation, tight-fitting masks, as well as universal immunisation to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

The findings also noted that SARS-CoV-2 is developing towards the more efficient aerosol formation and loose-fitting masks provide significant but only limited source control. The researchers discovered that the amount of virus in the air caused by Alpha variant infections was 18 times higher than what could be explained by increased viral levels in nasal swabs and saliva.

These significant increases in airborne virus from Alpha infections occurred before the emergence of the Delta variant, indicating that the virus is evolving to be better at travelling through the air.

Jianyu Lai, one of the lead authors of the study, said that virus levels in saliva and nasal swabs were known to be higher in Alpha variant infections. Viruses from the nose and mouth could be transmitted by large droplets sprayed near an affected individual. However, findings show that the virus in exhaled aerosols is increasing more.

While the researchers focused on the Alpha variant and the original strain of the virus, they believe the Delta variant is far more contagious. Dr Don Milton, Professor of environmental health at the University's School of Public Health, stated that the Delta variant is even more contagious than the Alpha strain. He added that the virus' variations are getting stronger at travelling through the air, as a result of which better ventilation, tight-fitting masks and vaccination should be prioritised to curb the virus' spread.

'Loose-fitting cloth and medical masks ineffective in preventing spread of virus'

The study measured how much SARS-CoV-2 is breathed into the air and tested how much of the virus the COVID-infected individuals exhaled into the air after wearing a cloth or surgical mask.

It was done to find out if face masks work in preventing the virus from spreading among people. Face covers cut the number of virus-laden particles in the air around a person by half, according to the study. Unfortunately, the loose-fitting cloth and medical masks were found to be ineffective in preventing the spread of the contagious virus into the air, noted the findings.

