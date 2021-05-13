COVID-19: Researchers Find Out The Preliminary Outcome Of Mixing Two Coronavirus Vaccines

Researchers have found out that mixing the doses of two leading COVID-19 vaccines led to recipients suffering from increased side-effects including fatigue and headaches. According to the preliminary findings from a study led by researchers from the University of Oxford and reported in The Lancet medical journal, people who got their first dose of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 shots followed by Pfizer’s jab four weeks later reported more short-lived side-effects.

However, the study is yet to show the exact efficacy of such vaccine cocktails against the novel coronavirus or its variants. The same was the impact regarding mild but increased side effects when the sequence of shots was switched.

As the world continues to rock with the COVID-19 pandemic and immunisation is seen as one of the most efficient ways to stem the new cases, vaccine scarcity has also heightened. Researchers across the globe are blending different shots of coronavirus vaccines in order to cope up with a shortage of jabs, especially in low and middle-income nations. Following an assurance from researchers that mismatched shots are still safe and provide protection against COVID-19 would make it easier for governments to manage their stockpiles.

As of now, France was forced to offer mismatched shots after it restricted AstraZeneca jabs for older patients even after some of them had received the first shots. Now, the same individuals are given Pfizer-BioNTech for their second injection. As per a Bloomberg report, Matthew Snape, an Oxford paediatrics and vaccinology professor who's leading the study about vaccine cocktails, said, “It's a really intriguing finding and not something that we were necessarily expecting...Whether or not this will relate to an improved immune response, we don't know yet; we'll be finding out those results in a few weeks' time."

Low And Lower-middle Income Nations Got 17% Of Global Vaccines

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on May 10 revealed grim statistics regarding COVID-19 vaccine disparity in the world. He said that even though the low and lower-middle-income countries account for at least 47% of the entire population of the world, these nations have only received just 17% of the world’s coronavirus jabs. In contracts, the WHO chief also said that the high and upper-middle-income countries represent 53% of the world’s population but received 83% of the global stock of the much-needed COVID-19 vaccines.

