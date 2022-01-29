COVID-19: Risk Still Persists Despite Dip In Daily Caseload, WHO Official Warns

The World Health Organisation's (WHO) South-East Asia Regional Director Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh has warned that Indians need to be vigilant about COVID-19 as the threat has not subsided yet. India is witnessing a downfall in the daily caseload in some parts. However, the WHO official cautioned that risk from the coronavirus still persists. In the last 24 hours, India recorded over 2,35,532 cases, as per the data by the Union Health Ministry.

Update on #COVID19



▪️ 2,35,532 new cases, 3,35,939 recoveries in the last 24 hours



▪️ Active caseload currently stands at 20,04,333



▪️ 13.39% daily positivity rate#IndiaFightsCorona



Read: https://t.co/7T1vvyLxQr pic.twitter.com/UTYGfpcUtf — PIB India (@PIB_India) January 29, 2022

'Focus must be on reducing transmission': Dr Singh

In an interview with PTI, Dr Singh emphasised that no country is “out of the woods” and that we still need to be vigilant. "Hence, even though some cities or states may be beginning to see plateauing of cases, the risk persists. We need to continue to remain vigilant. Our focus must be on reducing transmission," she said. Moreover, she also added that the only way going forward is implementing situation-specific public health and social measures while increasing vaccine coverage.

Reflecting on the higher transmissibility of the Omicron variant than Delta, she said that there is a lower risk of severity and fatality following Omicron infection but underlined that the variant is causing higher hospitalisation in other countries which is putting pressure on health care systems. Answering if the pandemic is now turning into an endemic, Dr Singh said, "By becoming endemic doesn't mean that the virus will not be a cause of concern."

"We are still in the midst of the pandemic and the focus should be to curtail the virus spread and save lives", she told PTI.

Booster shot will increase protection against Omicron, says WHO official

Stating that vaccines are less effective against the Omicron variant than the Delta strain, Dr Singh said that booster shot seems to provide increased protection against the former. However, she maintained that vaccines are still important to keep the infection from turning severe.

Moreover, she added that the use of face masks and following protocols such as social distancing, cleaning hands regularly and maintaining hygiene still stand relevant. According to the Health Ministry, India last reported its highest number of cases, 3,47,254, on January 21, a number which has been reducing since last week.

(With inputs from PTI)