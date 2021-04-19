COVID-19 Survivors May Need Only One Shot Of Vaccine To Get Completely Immune: Study

In another scientific breakthrough, researchers from Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre, US have discovered that coronavirus survivors might need only one shot of vaccine to get completely immune against the lethal respiratory infection. The issue of administering single jabs has become more urgent, especially at a time when major vaccines are blanketed in doubts about their safety. If accepted by the scientific community, the idea of single-dose administration could free more than 110 million shots, directly helping the global immunization process.

The researchers said that after nearly four months of rigorous research, they discovered that people who had recovered from COVID responded to their first shot so robustly that the results rivaled never infected colleagues who had received both the jabs. Therefore, they reached the conclusion that any person who had been infected by SARS-CoV-2 in the past needed only one vaccine shot. The study was published in journal New England Journal of Medicine.

"We did not expect that this was going to jump out like a smoking gun," said Cheng, who co-authored the Nature Medicine write-up. In fact, if you already had the virus, your immune response after one vaccine is likely to be even better than a never-infected person's after two, says the research.

894 million doses administered

As per the Bloomberg Vaccine tracker, more than 894 million doses have been administered across 155 countries till now. The latest rate was roughly 16.6 million doses a day. As opposed to some third world countries which are still awaiting their first doses, over 209 million doses have been administered in the US alone. Amidst calls for global vaccine equality, recent data has revealed that countries with the highest incomes are getting vaccinated 25 times faster than those with the lowest.

According to a press release of WHO, more than a hundred countries have received COVID-19 vaccines from COVAX. The COVAX facility has sent these vaccines within the first 42 days of delivering the COVAX vaccines to Ghana on 24 February 2021. Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General said that COVAX has given the world the best way to ensure the "fastest, most equitable rollout of safe and effective vaccines. He said that nations should work together to prioritise vaccine supply through COVAX.

Image Credits: Associated Press