COVID-19 Transmission Can Be Significantly Reduced By Imposing Ban On Public Events: Study

A recent study published in the Lancet Journal revealed that a ban of public gathering can decrease the number of COVID-19 cases by 24 per cent in less than a month. The research used data from 131 countries and it was concluded that measures like closing schools and workplaces, ban on gatherings of more than 10 people, internal movements are all associated with a decrease in transmission of the virus. The researchers emphasized that combined measures are more useful than individually applied measures.

Ban on public events helpful in reducing transmission

Professor Harish Nair from the University of Edinburgh, UK said, “We found that combining different measures showed the greatest effect on reducing the transmission of COVID-19. As we experience a resurgence of the virus, policymakers will need to consider combinations of measures to reduce the R number”. He added, “Our study can inform decisions on which measures to introduce or lift, and when to expect to see their effects, but this will also depend on the local context -- the R number at any given time, the local healthcare capacity, and the social and economic impact of measures”. As per the study, R value above 1 signals toward a growing outbreak whereas below 1 indicates a shrinkage in outbreak.

Measures were individually studied as a part of the study and it was concluded that there can be a 24 per cent reduction in R in a matter of 28 days. Mr Nair said, “We found an increase in R after reopening schools but is not clear whether the increase is attributable to specific age groups, where there may be substantial differences in adherence to social distancing measures within and outside classrooms. Furthermore, more data are needed to understand the specific role of schools in increased SARS-CoV-2 transmission through robust contact tracing”. Measures that were associated with an increase in R include easing ban on gathering and reopening of schools. The study states that using R as a proxy for transmissions has its own limitations because it is difficult to determine the accurate number, especially when there is a low prevalence.

(Image Credits: Unsplash)