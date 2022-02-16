COVID-19 Vaccination During Pregnancy Protects Newborns From Infection: Study

COVID-19 vaccination during pregnancy protects both baby and mother from severe infection, leading to fewer hospital admissions among infants, a new study published by the US Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday suggested. The research revealed potential benefits to infants after their birth when the mother was administered two jabs of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines during pregnancy. The shots were deemed effective if the expecting mothers are vaccinated within 21 weeks into their pregnancy or later.

While it was already known that antibodies developed by the COVID-19 vaccine transfused to the fetus through the umbilical cord, the overall effect on infants after birth was highly uncertain. The findings of the study published in CDC's Morbidity and Mortality Weekly report demonstrated the "significant protection" double-dose vaccine rendered when administered to expectant mothers.

“Until this study, we have not yet had data to demonstrate whether these antibodies might provide protection for the baby against COVID-19,'' said Dr. Dana Meaney-Delman, an obstetrician and CDC researcher.

Babies born to vaccinated mothers are 61% less likely to be hospitalised

The CDC report also revealed that babies born to vaccinated mothers were at least 61% less likely to get hospitalised with COVID-related complications within six months after birth when compared to unvaccinated mothers.

The researchers of the study did not examine the infections rates in infants, instead, evaluated the data collected by observing 176 children hospitalised with COVID, who were under 6 months of age. The vaccination status of the mothers of the admitted babies was also recorded. In addition, the researchers also studied 203 infants who were hospitalised for some other reasons. As per the CDC report, the vaccination rate among mothers of the 176 children was much lower compared to the other 203.

Only 16% of the mothers of infants hospitalised due to COVID were vaccinated compared to 32% of mothers of the babies admitted for other reasons, a CDC report said.

The report comes after CDC last year recommended COVID vaccination for pregnant women after they were declared at "high-risk" for complications if they get infected during pregnancy. In November, American Colleges of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists also deemed booster shots eligible for expecting mothers.

The development comes as vaccination rates among kids are not yet "on the horizon", Dr Dana Meaney-Delman, chief of CDC Infant Outcomes Monitoring Research and Prevention Branch said at a press briefing on Tuesday. Welcoming the research, she also added that the findings were reassuring in wake of increased hospitalisations among kids infected with COVID-19.

CDC does not recommend vaccination at any specific point of pregnancy

Owing to the fairly small demographic of the study with just 400 infants, CDC has not recommended vaccination at any specific point in pregnancy. While the late vaccine can confer more protection, not getting jabbed earlier in pregnancy can leave a mother susceptible to severe diseases, experts highlighted. Noting that there is "still a lot of work to do" on vaccinating pregnant women, Dr Delman hoped that the study may help persuade expectant mothers.

Image: Pixabay/Representative Image