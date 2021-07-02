COVID-19 Vaccination For Pregnant Women Now Allowed; Check Details Here

Acting on the recommendations of the National Immunization Technical Advisory Group (NTAGI) and National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 (NEGVAC), the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Friday approved the vaccination of pregnant women against COVID-19. The approval now allows the women to either register on Co-WIN or walk-in to the nearest COVID Vaccination Centre (CVC) to get themselves vaccinated, as per their choice.

The Ministry, pointing out that all the decisions regarding vaccination are taken by experts, stated, "Till date, all groups except pregnant women were eligible for COVID-19 vaccination. Now, it is expanded to even pregnant women in the world’s largest Immunization drive."

Reasoning the decision, it added, "Studies have shown that COVID-19 infection during pregnancy may result in rapid deterioration of health of pregnant women and they are at an increased risk of severe diseases and it might affect fetus too. The matter has been examined by domain knowledge experts based on the evidence that indicates that pregnant women are at an increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19 compared to non-pregnant women in case they get infected. Further, pregnant women with COVID-19 infection are at an increased risk for preterm birth and other adverse pregnancy outcomes including higher chances of neonatal morbidity. Additionally, the experts have also highlighted pre-existing co-morbidities, advanced maternal age, and high body mass Index as factors for severe COVID-19 in pregnancy."

Keeping in mind all these factors, the NITAG, along with the NEGVAC had recommended vaccination for pregnant women. Further, a national level Consultation on COVID-19 vaccination for pregnant women was also convened by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to build consensus on COVID Vaccination of pregnant women. The consultation, which included professional bodies like FOGSI, representatives of State Governments, CSOs, NGOs, unanimously welcomed the recommendation of NTAGI to vaccinate pregnant women.

The MoHFW has accepted these recommendations and prepared an Operational Guideline for vaccination of pregnant women. "Pregnant woman, who opts for vaccination, can be vaccinated with COVID-19 vaccines available in the country any time during their pregnancy at the nearest Government or Private COVID-19 Vaccination Center (CVC) after registration on CoWIN or by walk-in registration at the nearest CVC. The procedures and modalities of COVID-19 vaccination like registration, generation of certificates after vaccination etc. will remain the same as it is for any beneficiaries above 18 years of age under the National COVID Vaccination Program," the Ministry said.