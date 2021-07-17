COVID-19 Vaccine Hesitancy Much Lower In Asia, Africa Than In Europe, America: Study

A new study published in Nature Medicines has revealed that the vaccine hesitancy was much lower in poorer countries than in developed countries like the United States of America or Russia. It provides an early insight into the mental response towards the vaccine. The study had over 20,000 respondents and brought researchers from more than 30 institutions like the International Growth Centre (IGC), Innovations for Poverty Action (IPA), WZB Berlin Social Science Center, the Yale Institute for Global Health, the Yale Research Initiative on Innovation and Scale (Y-RISE), and HSE University (Moscow, Russia).

Immunity against the COVID-19 virus was the driving factor behind vaccine acceptance among and worries about the side effects were the major reason for vaccine hesitancy. The study was published at a crucial time when the vaccine supplies are still slow to arrive at the majority of the world's population and the Delta variant of the COVID-19 virus has caused an increase in cases in many parts of Africa, Asia, and Latin America. The study could be an indicator that prioritizing vaccine distribution to low-income countries might result in global immunity.

What do researchers say about their findings?

Niccolo Meriggi, Country Economist for IGC Sierra Leone and study co-author, said, "As COVID-19 vaccine supplies trickle into developing countries, the next few months will be key for governments and international organizations to focus on designing and implementing effective vaccine uptake programs. Governments can use this evidence to develop communications campaigns and systems to ensure that those who intend to get a vaccine actually follow through." The research was conducted between June 2020 and January 2021 and it is accepted that vaccine acceptance may change with time due to the information available with people.

Saad Omer, Director of the Yale Institute of Global Health and study co-author, said: "What we've seen in Europe, the US, and other countries suggests that vaccine hesitancy can complicate policy decisions, thereby hindering rapid and widespread vaccine uptake. Governments in developing countries can start engaging trusted people like health workers now to deliver vaccine messaging about side effects that are accurate, balanced, and easily available to the public."

(With ANI inputs)