COVID-19 Vaccines May Be Less Effective Against Beta Variant: Study

A study conducted on spike proteins of the SARS-CoV-2 virus suggests that the current vaccines may be less effective against its beta or B.1.351 strain, which was first discovered in South Africa. Spike proteins are present on the surface of the virus and allow them to attach to and enter human cells. All the vaccines are targeted against these spike proteins.

The study marks a major development in the ongoing debate over the effectiveness of present vaccines against the four strains of coronavirus. It was published SCIENCE on June 24. For the purpose of the study, researchers used cryo-electron microscopy (cryo-EM), an imaging technique, to compare the spike protein found on the original virus strain (found in Wuhan) to those on alpha (found in the UK) and beta mutation of the virus.

The research revealed that the mutations on the beta variant change the shape of spike protein present in certain locations. As a result, the antibodies in the vaccine are less able to attack the beta strain of the virus, directly increasing the probability of the virus attacking even fully vaccinated people. "The mutations make antibodies stimulated by the current vaccine less effective," said Bing Chen, from the division of Molecular Medicine at Boston Children's Hospital, which conducted the research.

In addendum, the researchers also discovered that Spike protein mutation also make beta strain less transmissible than the Alpha variant. It is because the mutation makes it less effective in binding to ACE2 receptors. Regardless, the researchers concluded that antibodies elicited by existing vaccines can still neutralise this variant. r data suggest that the most problematic combination of such mutations is not yet present in the existing variants examined here," they added.

About Beta strain

Since its discovery, the Beta variant has accounted for more than 90 per cent of SARS-CoV-2 infections in South Africa, and epidemiologists have estimated that it is around 50 per cent more contagious compared with the original SARS-CoV-2 virus/strain based on its rapid spread. The Beta variant has appeared in at least 68 countries. It has also been reported to impact the efficacy of certain vaccines.

Image: AP/Pixabay