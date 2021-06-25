'COVID-19 Virus Highly Adapted To Infect Human Cells': Study

Australian researchers have found that the novel coronavirus that caused COVID-19 was “adapted to infect human cells” rather than the bats or pangolin. This raises question on the claims that the virus may have transmitted from the pangolins or bats onto the workers in China’s Wuhan wet market, as well as earlier reports that the progenitor of the novel coronavirus underwent "very little change" to adapt to humans from bats published in journal PLOS Biology. Researchers at Flinders University and La Trobe University in Australia computer used the advanced modelling of SARS-CoV-2 prototype to analyse its ability to infect humans and at least 12 domestic and exotic animals.

In the study published in the journal Scientific Reports on Thursday, scientists stated that they conducted research to conclude if any intermediate animal vector may have played a role in transmitting the SARS-CoV-2 from the bats to humans. They used genomic data from nearly 12 animal species to build the ACE2 protein receptor computerised models for each of these species which calculated the capability of the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein’s to bind to each species' ACE2 receptor. It was shockingly found that SARS-CoV-2 bound to human ACE2 much more differently and highly compared to the animals including bats. Whereas the case should have been vice-versa if the virus has originated in an animal species.

"Humans showed the strongest spike binding, consistent with the high susceptibility to the virus, but very surprising if an animal was the initial source of the infection in humans," said David Winkler Professor from the La Trobe University in Melbourne. “The computer modelling found the virus's ability to bind to the bat ACE2 protein was poor, relative to its ability to bind human cells. This argues against the virus being transmitted directly from bats to humans,” said Nikolai Petrovsky Professor at Flinders University in Adelaide.

Petrovsky also argued that if the virus was transmitted directly from bats to humans, it would mean that the animal species was a natural source or would have come to humans via an intermediary species which has yet to be established. But the computer modelling in which case should have demonstrated the stronger ability to bind to the bat ACE2 protein compared to humans.

'Coronavirus engineered in a lab,' said British and Norwegian scientists

Earlier, in explosive claims, the British and a Norwegian scientist said that the Chinese scientists experimented on the novel coronavirus in the Wuhan lab and that they have detected ‘unique fingerprints’ in coronavirus samples which point to manipulation in the laboratory.

British Professor Angus Dalgleish and Norwegian scientist Dr. Birger Sørensen in their new research said the Chinese scientists inside the Wuhan lab were “altering” the naturally occurring viruses to make them more virulent then test their potential effects on humans. They covered their tracks via “retro-engineering” of the virus versions, to make it appear it evolved from an animal.