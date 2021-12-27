COVID-19 Virus Lingers Throughout Human Body, Brain For Seven Months: Study

COVID-19 virus enters into the human system and lingers in the brain and body for months causing systematic infection, says a new research-based report published by scientists of the National Institutes of Health (NIH). It's in pre-print version, currently, under review by Nature's Journal, the researchers have claimed that the novel Coronavirus has the ability to transit through the respiratory tract and longer in multiple organs for as many as seven months. As reported by Sputnik, the scientists involved with the study have reached a conclusion after conducting autopsies of at least 44 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 of varying severity.

"We detected SARS-COV-2 RNA in multiple anatomic sites, including regions throughout the brain for up to 230 days following symptom onset," the paper said, as quoted by Sputnik.

The scientists highlighted that the virus also has a replicating capacity outside the respiratory system early in the infection stage. It can later "disseminate" widely throughout the entire body, including the brain, ocular tissue, muscles, skin, peripheral tissues and cardiovascular, gastrointestinal, endocrine and lymphatic systems of even those who died with asymptomatic or mild COVID. As per the pre-print report, the action of the virus inside the body was reported without any significant inflammation outside the lungs.

Speaking to Bloomberg, COVID researcher and medical professor at Washington University, Dr. Ziyad Al-Aly said that the research could explain the long-term effects of COVID even in those who were asymptomatic. This comes as UN chief Antonio Guterres on Monday warned that COVID-19 "will not be the last pandemic."

"We need to prepare for the next one" UN Chief

As the rapid spread of the new COVID-19 strain, Omicron has spurred fear worldwide, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday stated that the ongoing pandemic might not be the last one and people must take adequate measures in order to prevent future crises. Marking the International Day of Epidemic Preparedness, the UN Chief said that it's time to give the "issue the focus, attention and investment it deserves."

The Omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus was first detected in South Africa's Gauteng province in early November. The B.1.1.529 was later named Omicron by the World Health Organisation (WHO). So far, the US has reported nearly 73% cases of Omicron in all fresh COVID-19 infections since it was first detected in California on December 1. Subsequently, 60,000 Omicron cases were also reported in the UK beginning from early December till today. Owing to its vaccine-evasive and fast-spreading properties, the strain has also been called a "variant of concern" by WHO.