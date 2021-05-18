COVID-19: When Can Pregnant Women In India Get Vaccinated? Top Medical Experts Answer FAQs

As India is currently witnessing its phase 3 of the COVID-19 inoculation, yet pregnant women population has not been included in the drive. Countries like the US, UK and China have started vaccinating pregnant women and lactating mothers. However, India is yet to immunize this section of the population. Republic Media Network posed some common FAQs to leading medical practitioners Dr Achana Bajaj, Obstetrician-gynecologist and Dr Nandita Palshetkar, Ex-president of Obstetrician-gynaecological society of India & Consultant in Leelavati Hospital, Mumbai on vaccines for pregnant women.

Is it safe for pregnant women to get vaccinated?

Dr Achana Bajaj explained, "The reason why we are concerned regarding the vaccination of pregnant women is- 5% of the Indian population comprises pregnant women that in itself is one of the precautions. These are the women who are immune-compromised per se by the nature of being pregnant. Other than that there is a very fine line between normal symptoms of pregnancy and early symptoms of COVID. So, the window period where you can pick up the symptoms might actually get lost in some pregnant women. A lot of pregnant women will experience respiratory compromise, difficulty in breathing, walking, pain in bones, fatigue, being chronically anaemic. These are very similar to the early symptoms of COVID. The most important, pregnant health & frontline workers, pregnant women with comorbidities, hypertension, etc. We are a huge population of people who are vulnerable and should be treated with extreme caution. Any step that can be taken to prevent the disease has to be a very proactive step. Pregnant women should be offered the vaccine with the conscious decision of the health care provider. In America, there has been a big study on pregnant women and they have tried vaccines like Pfizer and Moderna-- up until this point, no safety concerns have been found. As a Health care provider, the second wave is petrifying me as women are getting affected. So, they should be vaccinated".

If Vaccinated, can pregnant women pass antibodies to the Child?

Dr Nandita Palshetkar said, "I would like to address that all over the world organisations are recommending that these vaccines should be taken. But our Ministry of Health & Family Welfare has given the instructions that Covishield and COVAXIN vaccines cannot be used on pregnant and lactating women unless they are at high risk. Pfizer & Moderna have been administered to a number of women in America which is completely safe".

"The vaccine has a triple effect, the vaccines protect the mother from having severe disease and most of the mothers if they are pregnant and they have a severe disease then they land up having more ICU & Ventilator admissions. So, it really prevents that. Secondly, the vaccine protects the child also because the antibodies actually pass from the cord blood, into the breast milk and go to the child. So, the child is born with those antibodies. Whether they are protective or not, COVID has been just here for maybe like 15 months, we really do not have much data on it but so far whatever data is available that says--Yes the antibodies do pass on to the newborn and we are hoping they will protect the child. The third thing is that it prevents her to transmit it to different people such as the elderly or comorbid people in the house. So, I think, the mother, the foetus and the newborn are actually benefitted from the vaccine. The Indian government is taking precaution and researching the vaccine whereas Pfizer & Moderna are absolutely safe for pregnant women," Dr Palshetkar added.

Can Lactating mothers get vaccinated in India?

"Lactating women are no different than the general population, they should be offered vaccinations. But the question arises which vaccine as it's very tricky--Pfizer & Moderna has been safely administered. So, lactating women should get vaccinated," said Dr Bajaj.

Can vaccines affect fertility?

Dr Bajaj explained, "If a woman is planning pregnancy, she should go ahead and take the vaccines. If you find yourself to be pregnant having taken the vaccine, there is no reason that you should terminate the pregnancy. As very little literature is present in pregnant and non-pregnant women, if you have taken the vaccine it is a wiser decision to take the two shots. let one ovulatory cycle go by and then you can plan the pregnancy, but if the pregnancy has happened, it's absolutely found to go ahead and take vaccines".

Is any one vaccine safer or both are safe?

Dr Nandita said, "So far whatever studies that we have seen, all are very good, the Pfizer & Moderna has shown efficacy up to 96 to 99%. In fact, in Israel, nearly 55% population is vaccinated and they are mask free. So, that is the efficacy of the vaccine. In India, Bharat biotech has come up with 80% efficacy for COVAXIN and COVISHIELD is showing 70 to 80% efficacy. So there is nothing to select between the two vaccines. I think it just depends on the body's immunity how it reacts and creates the antibodies".

Can the vaccine harm the child's development?

"After 1 year of COVID, we have had lots of data coming in that when the mothers are pregnant and suffering from COVID. They are more severe. more ICU admissions in those women and also the children land up with the pre-term birth. So yes getting COVID is not good during pregnancy but if vaccination has taken it prevents all these things. We do not know the long term, effects of the vaccine as it is a new disease," said Dr Palshetkar

Why some states are against vaccinating mothers?

Dr Palshetkar stated, "A huge chunk of the Indian population is pregnant women There are nearly 30 million births in our country every year. So, in our country, COVAXIN and COVISHIELD have not done any studies on pregnant women-- no scientific or animal-based studies. They have written on their products as should not be given to pregnant or lactating women. So, the states have taken the cognizance. The states are just being proactive till they get more data regarding the vaccine".

Is there sufficient data on the safety of vaccines on pregnant mothers.?

Dr Achana Bajaj said, "Pfizer and Moderna according to the US say that they found no different outcomes in non-vaccinated women in terms of any worse effects ether in the mother or the foetus. Enough studies have been done for the usage of these vaccines but vaccines there have been no specific studies are proved".

Should women plan for pregnancy wait for both doses to be completed?

"Fertility will not be affected at all. In fact, the WHO's latest recommendation is that it is good to be taking two doses and then plan the pregnancy. Even if you on the process of pregnancy you can take the vaccination. According to my, please finish your two doses and you don't even have to wait for 2 weeks after your second dose and you can absolutely plan the pregnancy," said Dr Palshetkar.

