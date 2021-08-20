COVID: Better Masks Along With Good Ventilation Can Reduce The Spread Indoors

To combat the spread of COVID-19 indoors, a recent study emphasises the necessity for widespread usage of improved face masks as well as the importance of sufficient ventilation. Engineers from the University of Waterloo, in their studies, used a mannequin to replicate sitting human breathing in a vast room.

"There is no question it is beneficial to wear any face covering, both for protection in close proximity and at a distance in a room," said Serhiy Yarusevych, a professor of mechanical and mechatronics engineering and the leader of the study. "However, there is a very serious difference in the effectiveness of different masks when it comes to controlling aerosols."

Aerosols spread by sick people have been confirmed to be a source of transmission of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that produces COVID-19, even outside the two-meter social distancing zone frequently advocated by public health officials, according to a previous study.

According to the study, the most common masks only filter roughly 10% of breathed aerosol droplets, owing to issues with fit. The remaining aerosols are diverted out the top of the mask, where it fits over the nose, and escape unfiltered into the surrounding air.

Higher-quality, more expensive N95 and KN95 masks, on the other hand, filtered more than half of the exhaled aerosols that can collect indoors and spread the COVID-19 virus inhaled by others.

The far stronger effectiveness of N95 and KN95 masks compared to cloth and surgical masks, according to Yarusevych, the chief investigator of the Fluid Mechanics Research Lab, makes a convincing case for them being worn as much as possible indoors, such as schools and workplaces.

"A lot of this may seem like common sense," he said. "There is a reason, for instance, that medical practitioners wear N95 masks -- they work much better. The novelty here is that we have provided solid numbers and rigorous analysis to support that assumption."

The findings suggest that high-quality masks and sufficient ventilation should be used in tandem to reduce the harm posed by indoor aerosol accumulation as much as feasible, according to Yarusevych. The paper is published in the journal Physics of Fluids and is titled 'Experimental examination of indoor aerosol dispersion and accumulation in the context of COVID-19: Effects of masks and ventilation'.

