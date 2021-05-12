COVID: GOI Advocates Pranayama To Increase Immunity Amid Pandemic, Lists 5 Benefits

As the second wave of COVID continues to wreak havoc, the Government of India is pulling all stops to prevent its surge. Recently, the Government of India advocated Pranayama to fight the respiratory tract infection triggered by COVID. In a Twitter post, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s COVID news handle asserted that Pranayama not only bolsters immunity but also increases oxygen saturation and blood circulation in the body.

The post features an animated female figure, which could be seen deep breathing. Alongside, it enlisted benefits of pranayama which include enhancement and stimulation of immunity system, increase in Oxygen levels, the release of stress, anxiety and depression. Additionally, the ministry highlighted that it could also cure a number of ailments including asthma, headache, migraine, neurological and gastric problems. “Boost your immunity with #Pranayama to fight #COVID19,” read the caption along with an animated post.

Proning

In a similar move last month, the government introduced proning as a technique to increase oxygen levels. As commonly seen during the in-hospital ventilation of patients with COVID-19, ‘proning’ is a vital treatment protocol in which coronavirus infected patients in respiratory distress are laid on the stomach in the intensive care to enhance the distribution and volume of air in the lungs. Citing the importance of the physical posture amid the mounting caseload of infections, leading to the oxygen scarcity across several hospitals, the Government of India on Thursday recommended the general adherence of the posture to improve breathing and for better oxygenation in the lungs.

Taking to its official Twitter handle, the ministry of health shared the vital tip of self-care for those currently in home isolation battling COVID-19 infection. During the pandemic, prone positioning has been widely recommended by health experts, as the posture not only enhances breathing but is also linked to a reduction in mortality among patients with ARDS under critical care, according to the National Institutes of Health (NIH). The government urged the citizens to practice the prone positioning, saying that it will "aid to help you breathe better" during COVID-19.

Representative Image: jareddrice/unsplash