COVID In Children, Pregnancy & Vaccination: Gynaecologist Dr. TB Singh Answers Questions

As the second wave of COVID-19 grips the country with new mutations and strains of the Coronavirus coming to the fore, several apprehensions have been raised whether the new strain of COVID-19 affects children. Also, there is fear of COVID-19 among pregnant women and a lot remains unknown among the people whether COVID-19 affects the baby in the womb if the mother is COVID-19 positive and also can a mother breastfeed her child if she or the child is COVID-19 positive. To shed light on some of the queries, Republic Media Network posed some questions to leading experts and doctors.

When asked what do we know about the present COVID-19 strain and children, are kids more at risk now than ever before? Dr TB Singh, a Gynaecologist, stated that children are being impacted during the second COVID wave whereas cases were not seen in young children during the first wave. "The new strain is affecting young children, it is not a disease of the old anymore," he said adding that more precautions need to be taken in protecting the kids during the second wave of COVID-19.

Vaccination, pregnancy, breastfeeding during COVID

Speaking of the issue of COVID-19 during pregnancy, Dr TB Singh said that according to the studies done so far, there has not been a severe effect of COVID-19 on the babies as such. He said even if the patient is a serious or a mild COVID-19 case, the baby is still healthy.

The doctor also recommended breastfeeding the child regardless of COVID-19 while adding the necessary precautions must be taken if either the mother of the child is COVID-19 positive.

"Breastfeeding definitely we recommend it. You must breastfeed your child. If you are COVID positive then wear a mask. Keep all the hygienic factors in mind but definitely feed your baby," he said.

There has also been paranoia regarding COVID-19 vaccination before/during/after pregnancy due to the fear that vaccination may affect the pregnancy. Quashing the delusions, Dr TB Singh said, "We do recommend vaccination in the lactation phase. We do recommend vaccination in pregnancy now and also if you are contemplating getting pregnant, that shouldn't stop you from taking vaccine too."