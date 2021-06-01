COVID Vaccination And Children: Top Medical Experts Answer FAQs Before Possible Third Wave

With students facing a conundrum between career and safety, India is still fighting a shortage of COVID vaccines. The Union Ministry of Health, however, has asserted that the vaccine shortage situation would be over within July- August, the question arises whether or not the country should prioritise children and prepare for the third wave. Noting the cloud of confusion amidst the people, Republic TV spoke to a panel of experts - Padma Shri Dr. Arvinder Singh Soin, Chairman of the Institute of Liver Transplantation and Regenerative Medicine, Medanta, and Dr. Shashan Joshi, Member, COVID Task Force, Maharashtra who answered important FAQs regarding COVID vaccines and children.

Should students get vaccinated before Class 12th exams?

Dr. Soin answering the question said that it is very clear that if students get in the school premises whether, for exams or regular classes, there is a risk of contracting COVID and then transmitting the infection. If the children can actually take care of hand hygiene and other protocols, and if the exams are scattered in different centres and dates, and finally if they are not put at disadvantage for online exams, then it is okay because eventually, exams need to be organized.

He further added, "Vaccine stocks are pretty low, and the students who we are talking about would be 18-25 years of age, are kids who will go to college or are already in college, whether they are traveling abroad or going to university within India. So soon as the vaccine stocks build up over the next month or so, we will be vaccinating them fast. As far as the vaccine younger children are concerned, that is only being done with MRNA Vaccines in the US, in Canada, and few other countries. I guess the trials for 2-18-year-old are in India and once the results are out, it would be safe to vaccinate them but that is going to 3-4 months down the line.

Will the 'mix and match' formula help speed up vaccine drive in India?

There are trials happening in Spain, the UK, and by default in several other countries like Germany, France, Norway where an initial dose of Covishield is being given and followed by Pfizer dose after three or four weeks, stated Dr. Soin. He added initial results say that they are safe to give combinations and they may produce better protection in terms of antibody level in patients who have had combined doses.

He further said, "There aren't any trials on Covaxin and Covishield yet, but some Government sources declare that there might be trials conducted. I am personally in favor of a combination of the vaccines because it will favor the logistics. If you run out on one, you can have the other, and vaccine resistance will reduce if we can show that mixing vaccines is safe. One can go and have any first and second shot. and this will definitely hasten the vaccination drive."

Would 'Vaccine Rationalising' help speed up Vaccine drive in India?

Dr. Joshi answering the question said, "The main reason behind vaccinating is to save lives, that is our first reason, the second reason is to stop severe disease so that people do not go to ICU. The UK when it was hit by its brutal second wave in the month December, they gave their first shot to a larger population. But if you go by the standard of care implemented across the world, they vaccinated the vulnerable group first. It is very logical to vaccinate everyone as early as possible but at the same time, we have to ensure that we are saving lives, at least with one dose the immunogenicity will be boosted."

He further added, "Mixing and Matching is not the only solution and it requires some data generation. It is an attractive thought but we should not get carried away. We are going to get a reasonable supply of vaccines in just a matter of a month or a month and a half. We know that may be a very tough month in terms of supply, the issue of supply will get better by 50% within July. But giving a single shot at least so that we can give the second shot after three months is a reasonable option for Covishield and other vaccines which will come like Sputnik. I think we should let the government and our stakeholders decide what is best for our population."

Should we start vaccinating children and students?- Dr. Soin

"Unless there are trials that clearly show that it is safe to vaccinate children younger than 18 we cannot do that and those trials with Covaxin are on. In terms of vaccinating young people over 18, we should definitely vaccinate the students who are going to college and university. As soon as the Covaxin trials for 2-18-year-old are positive we should definitely vaccinate the children", stated Dr. Sion.

How should India proceed with vaccination before the third wave or amid hybrid variants?

Dr. Joshi was certain that the vaccines are effective against all the variants, so it could be said that vaccines are independent of the variants of concern. Speaking about the UK, he said, "The country has gone back to square one. Initially, they made the first dose default, and now they are saying give both the doses fast, so I think we should do our vaccination correctly and appropriately. "