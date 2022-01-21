COVID Virus' Effect On Spinal Fluid Leads To 'brain Fog' In Some Patients, Claims Study

A recent study conducted by the University of California suggested that Coronavirus's effect on the spinal fluid is one of the main reasons leading to 'brain fog' in some patients. According to researchers, brain fog is a post COVID symptom, which is seen in a recovered COVID-19 patient who faces difficulty in concentration. The researchers examined the cerebrospinal fluid of COVID survivors and discovered that some samples had higher protein levels. This suggested that there was some inflammation as a result of the virus's immunological reaction.

The findings noted that some patients, who develop new cognitive symptoms after a mild COVID-19 infection, show cerebrospinal fluid abnormalities comparable to those seen in people with other infectious disorders. The study was published in Annals of Clinical and Translational Neurology. The researchers analyzed 32 COVID-19 survivors and 22 of them were found to have cognitive issues. The research team also looked at the cerebrospinal fluid of 17 people who agreed to a lumbar puncture. All of the participants had suffered from COVID-19 but did not require hospitalisation.

Findings to help doctors to understand brain fog better: Researchers

According to lead author Joanna Hellmuth, MD, MHS, of the UCSF Memory and Aging Center, participants with these symptoms had executive functioning difficulties. She said that the average age of the participants found to be having cognitive symptoms was 48 years. The researchers hope that their findings will assist doctors to understand better why people suffer from brain fog as a result of COVID-19. In the study, patients were enrolled in the Long-term Impact of Novel Coronavirus Infection (LIINC) research, which assesses recovery in adults with proven SARS-CoV-2 infection.

Several other viruses are also linked to cognitive symptoms

“It’s possible that the immune system, stimulated by the virus, may be functioning in an unintended pathological way,” said Hellmuth, the lead author of the study. The researchers also noted that participants with cognitive symptoms had an average of 2.5 cognitive risk factors, compared to less than one risk factor for those who did not have cognitive symptoms. In addition to COVID-19 and HIV, several other viruses have also been linked to cognitive symptoms. SARS and MERS Coronaviruses, hepatitis C, and Epstein-Barr virus are among them, as per researchers.

Image: Pixabay/Unsplash/Representative