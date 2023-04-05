COVID19: India Records New Infection Rise Of 46% In 24 Hours; Active Caseload At 23,091

The Covid-19 tally saw yet another surge in the last 24 hours. The number of fresh infections rose by 46 per cent to 4,435 with the aggregate case load going up to 23,091. The number of cases recorded on April 4 was 3,038.

However, the fresh case count yesterday, April 4 was slightly less than on April 3, when the number of cases registered in India was 3641. This was a day after logging the highest single-day tally of 3,800 cases. The number of cases in India has been on the rise in recent days prompting states and Union Territories to take various restrictive measures.

‘Weather conditions responsible for upsurge’: Expert

The director and HOD of Chest and Respiratory department, BLK Hospital, Dr Sandeep Nayar stated the weather at this time is adding to the caseload as it is favorable to the spread of the disease. "This is why we are seeing a rise in different infections and viral cases. Symptoms such as cough, cold, and fever are being seen in people. Also, over the last several months, people have stopped wearing masks, which is one of the reasons why the cases have increased," he added talking to ANI.

According to health ministry data, the total recovered cases stands at 44,179,712. The number of fatalities has been 530,916 (1.19%). On the side of inoculation coverage in the country, 1,979 people were administered vaccine doses in the past 24 hours. The overall pan-India vaccination count stands at 2.2 billion doses. The drive began on Jan 16, 2021.

The Covid-19 cases have been steadily rising in various states and UTs in the past few days. On April 3, Monday Maharashtra saw a 186 per cent more spike compared to the previous day with 711 positive test results. Delhi recorded 521 new infections. The central and state governments are urging people to practice Covid appropriate behaviour and conduct tests when required.

