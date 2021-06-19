'Covishield Single Dose 61%, 2 Doses 65% Effective Against Delta Strain': COVID Task Force

As per the data suggested by the United Kingdom, two doses of vaccines are mandatory to protect one from the Delta variant-- the variant which was first discovered in India. Amid the debate over the required gap between two doses of Covishield, Chairman of India's COVID-19 Working Group of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI), Dr N K Arora claimed that a single shot had up to 61 per cent effectiveness against the Delta strain.

Dr Arora referred to the data from Christian Medical College Vellore's research-- based on a sample size of several thousand during the peak Delta variant or B.1.617 outbreak-- the data revealed that the Serum Institute's Covishield will be 61% effective against the Delta strain variant and after both the doses are administered, the vaccine effectiveness will increase to 65%.

Increase in Gap between two doses of COVISHIELD based on Scientific Evidence

Dr Arora also highlighted the fact that the decision to increase the gap between two doses of the Covishield vaccine was taken based on scientific evidence. “We have a very open and transparent system where decisions are taken on a scientific basis. The COVID Working Group took that decision, with no dissenting voice. This issue was then discussed threadbare at an NTAGI meeting, again with no dissenting notes. The recommendation was that the vaccine interval has to be 12-16 weeks.”

Centre Increases Vaccine doses gap

Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry on May 13, made an announcement to change the dosage gap from 6-8 weeks to 12-16 weeks. This decision was taken amid the vaccine shortage as India was witnessing a massive surge in the COVID-19 cases. According to the Union ministry of health and family welfare, India has vaccinated more than 27 crore vaccine doses till now. Nearly 30 lakh vaccine doses were administered till 7 pm on June 18, while more than 5.2 crore vaccine doses have been administered in the 18-44 age group so far.

(Image Credits: AP/REPRESENTATIONALIMAGE)