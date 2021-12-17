Covovax Gets WHO Approval: Efficacy Rate, Dosage, Vaccine Type - Here's All You Must Know

Serum Institue of India produced Covovax has received emergency use approval from the World Health Organisation. SII CEO Adar Poonawalla called it another milestone in the fight against COVID. WHO said that Covovax was assessed under the Emergency Use Listing (EUL) procedure based on the review of data on quality, efficacy, and safety, a risk management plan, programmatic suitability, and manufacturing plan inspections carried out by the DCGL (Drugs Controller General of India).

"Today, the World Health Organization issued an emergency use listing (EUL) for NVX-CoV2373, expanding the basket of WHO-validated vaccines against the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The vaccine, named CovovaxTM, is produced by the Serum Institute of India under licence from Novavax and is part of the COVAX facility portfolio, giving a much-needed boost to ongoing efforts to vaccinate more people in lower-income countries," WHO said in an official statement.

The Technical Advisory Group for EUL (TAG-EUL) determined that the Covovax vaccine meets WHO stands for protection against coronavirus. TAG-EUL said that the benefits of the vaccine outweigh any risks and the vaccine can be used globally.

'Listing aims to increase vaccine access in lower-income countries'

“Even with new variants emerging, vaccines remain one of the most effective tools to protect people against serious illness and death from SARS-COV-2,” said Dr Mariangela Simao, WHO Assistant-Director General for Access to Medicines and Health Products. She said that the listing of the vaccine aims to increase access particularly in lower-income countries, "41 of which have still not been able to vaccinate 10% of their populations, while 98 countries have not reached 40%."

Covovax efficacy rate

Covovax is the Indian version of the Novovax vaccine. In its clinical trials, the Novovax COVID vaccine showed an overall efficacy rate of 89.7%. The vaccine showed an efficacy of 96.4% against severe to mild cases. It has an 86.3% efficacy rate against the Alpha variant.

Covovax Dosage

Covovax is a two-dose COVID vaccine and is stable at 2 to 8°C refrigerated temperatures. The two dosages of vaccine should be given 21 days apart in two 0.5 ml shots.

Covovax vaccine type

The vaccine uses a novel platform and is produced by creating "engineered baculovirus" containing a gene for a modified SARS-CoV-2 spike protein, WHO said in a statement.

