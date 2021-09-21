Cow Tissue Patch Can Now Be Used To Undo Impact Of Shoulder Injuries

The process of surgery has expanded across new horizons as doctors have developed a new method that utilises cow tissue to repair torn muscles. Its foundation was reportedly laid in December 2020 after Pam Lock, a university lecturer from Bristol underwent surgery for her injured shoulder. Records suggest that this new method has not shown any side effects so far.

Pam Lock’s surgery

According to Lock’s statement cited by Daily Mail, she underwent the surgery in December 2020 after years of shoulder pain got unbearable for her. She reportedly had a torn tendon in the rotator cuff, a group of muscles and tendons in the shoulder that help the joint move. The pain was so intense that she couldn’t even lift a hairdryer, media sources said. She informed that after methods like painkillers, steroid injection physiotherapists, osteopaths, chiropractors, decompression and hypnotherapy failed, she opted for the cow patch.

The stamp-sized patch is made from the protein collagen derived from a cow. The collagen stimulated the body to repair the tear following which the patient’s body tissue would grow into it, amplifying the strength. Reportedly, studies have shown that although these types of reconstructive surgeries have a low chance of not working, they are also known for low rates of re-tear.

Lock revealed that her shoulder saw improvement in relatively less time and she was back to doing exercises, lifting weights, doing daily chores and swimming.

What did doctors say?

Orthopaedic expert and Lock’s surgeon Andrew Chambler informed that the new Regeneten patch offers a minimally invasive option, where normal tissue is retained and the body is encouraged to repair the tear itself. He further added that this patch can be offered to tears of all sizes and has a quicker recovery than other surgical procedures.

Although its effectiveness on complete tears needs further research, said Chambler. Moreover, he said that our bodies too contain a protein akin to the collagen supporting our joints and tissues while the one derived from a cow encourages the tendon’s natural healing response, to facilitate new tissue growth to repair it.

Reportedly, over 40 people have had the cow-patch surgery and are doing fine, as per the doctors.

Image: Twitter/@ArminReindl