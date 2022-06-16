DCGI's Expert Panel Approves SII's QHPV Vaccine CERVAVAC For Cervical Cancer Patients

In a big development, DCGI's Subject Expert Committee on Wednesday, June 16, recommended Serum Institute's indigenously developed quadrivalent human papillomavirus (qHPV) vaccine for cervical cancer patients above 9 years to 26 years of age for both males and females.

With the support of the Department of Biotechnology, qHPV completed the phase 2/3 clinical trial, and then on June 8, Prakash Kumar Singh, director (government and regulatory affairs) at SII had applied to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for market authorisation of qHPV to ensure its early availability in the country.

In the application, Singh mentioned that a robust antibody response has been demonstrated by the qHPV vaccine CERVAVAC which is nearly 1,000 times higher than the baseline against all targeted HPV types and in all dose and age groups.

“The Subject Expert Committee (SEC) on COVID-19 of the CDSCO which deliberated on the application on Wednesday recommended granting market authorisation to Serum Institute to manufacture qHPV against cervical cancer,” an official source said.

SII presents data to review usefulness of Cervical Cancer vaccine

On June 8, the SII is also learned to have made a presentation before the working group of HPV constituted separately by the NTAGI to review the data and usefulness of this cervical cancer vaccine.

Singh in the application stressed that every year, lakhs of women are diagnosed with cervical cancer and a few other cancers, and the death ratio is also very high. Among Indian women aged between 15 and 44 years, cervical cancer ranks as the second most frequent cancer.

It is further to be noted that at present, India is completely dependent on foreign manufacturers for the HPV vaccine.

"In line with the philosophy of our group & under leadership of our CEO, Dr Adar C Poonawalla, it has always been our endeavour to make available high quality ‘Made in India’ vaccines at affordable price for people of our country and world at large,” Singh said in the application.

“Like many other indigenous life-saving vaccines, we are committed to make our country ‘ATMANIRBHAR’ for India’s first indigenous life-saving qHPV Vaccine also. This will fulfill the dream of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi – ‘vocal for local’ and ‘Making in India for the world’ and will ensure the prevention of cancers caused by the Human Papillomavirus (Type 6, 11, 16 & 18) vaccine recombinant,” Prakash Kumar Singh is learned to have further stated in the application.

(With PTI input)

(Image: PTI/RepresentativeImage)