Deanne Panday Teaches How To Do Ustrasana Or The Camel Yoga Pose

Deanne Pandey is a leading expert in the fitness industry. The 51-year-old has been proving fitness tips to her followers and teaching them yoga poses. She even tells the benefits of performing certain poses. Learn how to do Ustrasana by Deanne Panday.

Ustrasana by Deanne Panday

Deanne Panday shares her yoga routine with her followers on Instagram. She recently taught how to do Ustrasana and its benefits. She posted a video of herself doing the yoga pose.

Deanne Panday mentioned that Ustrasan is also called as Ustrasana, or Camel Pose and is done with knees Lifted. A kneeling back-bending asana and Chest opener. She stated that she has lifted her knees off the floor for quite a time while doing this pose to make it more challenging. Deanne mentioned that beginners should not practice this pose, only a regular yoga practitioner should attempt this pose. If a person is at an intermediate level, they may place a cushion below their knees to ease their way into the pose.



Deanne Panday provided the benefits of Utrasana. She mentioned that it strengthens the back. It stretches quadriceps femoris muscle, thorax, abdomen, inguinal region, thigh, ankle and throat. The yoga poses also improves digestion. Utrasana stretches and opens the front of the body. It also strengthens the back and shoulders. Deanne stated that it relieves the body of lower backache. Improves flexibility of the spine and also improves posture. She mentioned that it helps overcome menstrual discomfort.

Deanne Panday has been sharing yoga poses on a daily basis. She is seeing performing various yoga poses in her videos. Check out a few of them.

Besides being a fitness expert, Deanne Panday is also an author. She has written two books named I’m Not Stressed and Shut Up and Train. Both of them were published by Random House. She has appeared in Bipasha Basu’s fitness DVD Unleash.