Delta Variant Of COVID-19 Doubles Risk Of Hospitalisation, Finds UK Study

The Delta coronavirus variant doubles the risk of hospitalisation compared with the Alpha variant, first identified in the UK, according to research from Scotland. The study, published in a research letter in the Lancet, said that early evidence suggested the protection from vaccines against the Delta variant might be lower than the effectiveness against the Alpha variant. The research looked at 19,543 community cases and 377 hospitalisations among 5.4 million people in Scotland and found that 7,723 cases and 134 hospitalisations were found to have Delta variant.

While speaking at a press briefing, Chris Robertson, professor of public health epidemiology at the University of Strathclyde informed that the Delta variant has become dominant in Scotland since mid-May and now accounts for around 75 per cent of all positive cases. He said that more younger people are among those hospitalised. Robertson added that adjusting for age and comorbidities, the Delta variant roughly doubled the risk of hospitalisation, but vaccines still reduced that risk.

In a separate statement, Jim McMenamin, COVID-19 National Incident Director for Public Health Scotland, said, “The Delta variant does increase the risk of hospitalization. However, what we are able to see from the information available to us is that our vaccines are still highly effective”.

As per the study, the BioNTech/Pfizer vaccine provided 79 per cent protection against infection from the Delta variant, compared with 92 per cent against the Alpha variant, at least two weeks after the second dose. The Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, on the other hand, offered 60 per cent protection against the Delta variant compared with 73 per cent for the Alpha variant. The researchers said that the different efficacy rates may reflect that it takes longer to develop immunity with the Oxford/AstraZeneca jab. However, they also cautioned it is not possible to directly compare the vaccines since they have been prioritized for different groups of people.

Concern over Delta variant

It’s vital people receive their second dose, since protection shortly after the first dose is limited, the authors stressed. The study comes after UK PM Boris Johnson confirmed that the fourth stage of the lockdown roadmap dubbed 'Freedom Day' will be delayed by 4 weeks. While all legal lockdown restrictions were set to end on June 21, they will now remain in place until July 19 owing to concerns that COVID-19 infections have doubled in the worst-affected areas of the nation owing to the Delta variant. Amid experts predicting a rise in hospitalizations owing to this strain, Johnson said, "It is sensible to wait a little longer".

He added, “We will now accelerate the second jabs for the over-40s, just as we did for over-50s, to give them all maximum protection". According to the UK PM, the month-long delay would give the National Health Service "extra time" to grapple with Delta variant infections. Recently, the Zimbabwe government too declared a two-week localized lockdown in Hurungwe and Kariba districts after detecting this strain.

(Image: PTI/Unsplash)