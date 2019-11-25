The Debate
Dengue Fever: Types And Symptoms Of Dengue Fever That You Need To Know

Health

Dengue Fever can prove fatal if not taken care immediately. It is important to have the knowledge about the types and symptoms of Dengue fever. Find out.

Written By Yash Tripathi | Mumbai | Updated On:
dengue fever

Dengue fever is caused because of mosquito bites. Dengue can be of two types; mild and severe. Mild Dengue fever can be generally treated well on time. But, severe dengue, which is also called dengue hemorrhagic fever, can prove fatal if not treated on time. 

Dengue is most common in Southeast Asian countries because of the climatic conditions and also the cleanliness of the area. To prevent Dengue the easiest thing one can do is cover stagnant water and not let it open.

Symptoms

According to many health experts, many people may experience any signs or symptoms during a mild case of dengue fever. When the symptoms start occurring, they normally begin after four to seven days after the individual is bitten by the infected mosquito. Dengue fever can cause a high fever of 104 F degrees-

Symptoms of Mild Dengue fever:

  • Headache

  • Muscle, bone and joint pain

  • Nausea

  • Vomiting

  • Pain behind the eyes

  • Swollen glands

  • Rash

Some people recover within a week, and in some cases, symptoms may get worse and become life-threatening. Due to these worsened situations, most of the time, the blood vessels are affected. This leads to dengue hemorrhagic fever or severe dengue.

Severe Dengue fever Symptoms:

  • Severe abdominal pain
  • Persistent vomiting
  • Bleeding from your gums or nose
  • Blood in your urine, stools or vomit
  • Bleeding under the skin, which might look like bruising
  • Difficult or rapid breathing
  • Cold or clammy skin (shock)
  • Fatigue
  • Irritability or restlessness

Disclaimer: The information has been sourced from various medical journals. The website does not hold any liability for the information provided. In such a severe situation, especially for Dengue fevers it is advisable to consult a doctor or a specialist before indulging in any procedures. If not taken care, these diseases can prove fatal.

Published:
