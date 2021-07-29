Depression Rates Of Large US Cities Are Lower, Mediated By Social Network: Study

Although it is widely considered that cities are harmful to one's mental health, current empirical study in various US cities predicts that larger cities have lower depression rates. The findings of the study were published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America (PNAS). Andrew J. Stier, Kathryn E. Schertz, Nak Won Rim, Carlos Cardenas-Iniguez, Benjamin B. Lahey, Luis M. A. Bettencourt, and Marc G. Berman were among the specialists who contributed to the study.

According to the study, depression is the largest cause of disability and corresponding economic losses around the world. Cities are linked to a higher risk of depression, but how do these risks differ amongst cities? We create a mathematical hypothesis for how the built urban environment affects depression risk and forecast lower depression rates in larger cities in this paper. We show that our model matches actual data in four large-scale datasets from cities across the United States. According to this study, depression in cities is partly a collective ecological phenomenon that is mediated by social networks, and it is their interaction with the urban built environment that explains some of the underlying causes.

According to the study, it is widely considered that cities are harmful to mental health. However, the evidence is mixed, and it can only be used to establish a general case for distinctions between rural and urban areas. We present a model of depression that is driven by a person's collected experience and mediated through social networks.

The link between Urbanization and Mental Health

The link between urbanization and mental health can be found in the reported systematic variations in socio-economic networks and built environments as a function of city size. Surprisingly, the experts in the study found that this model predicted lower depression rates in larger cities.

Using four different datasets, we corroborate this prediction for US cities. These findings are consistent with other behaviors linked to denser socioeconomic networks, implying that larger cities act as a depression buffer. According to the researchers, this method introduces a systematic framework for conceptualizing and modeling mental health in complex physical and social networks, resulting in testable predictions for environmental and social determinants of mental health that can also be applied to other psychopathologies.