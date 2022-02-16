Diabetes And Cancer: Risk Factors And Early Care Explained

Diabetes and cancer have a huge influence on health around the world. According to epidemiologic studies, diabetes puts people at a much greater risk of developing a variety of cancers.

Dr. Ashwini Ghaisas, Director-Applications, Datar Cancer Genetics, shares that "people with type 2 diabetes are twice as likely to develop pancreatic and liver cancers. They are also likely to develop gallbladder, kidney, urinary bladder, colon, and rectal cancers. "

Diabetes and Cancer Shared Risk Factors

Diabetes and cancer may be linked in part because the two diseases share risk factors. Certain links between the illnesses and their risk factors are explained below:

Sex: While certain cancers are sex-specific (e.g., cervical, uterine, testicular, prostate) or nearly so (breast), males are more likely to develop cancer overall. As per a study, men have a slightly higher age-adjusted diabetes risk than women.

Age: The risk of some cancers peaks in infancy or young adulthood. However, most conditions become more common as people get older.

Physical activity: The body can become a storehouse of diseases if it’s not active and physically healthy. Hence, in order to prevent yourself from various complications, you should stay active. Workouts and yoga can be included in your daily routine.

Early Care

Diet, smoking, and alcohol can also induce diabetes or cancer. Obesity has been associated with insulin resistance and type 2 diabetes incidence for decades.

Nutritional Balance

A study by the American Institute of Cancer Research suggests that one should follow a diet low in red and processed meats. In addition, diets high in vegetables, fruits, and whole grains are linked to a lower risk of many cancers. In the same way, low-carbohydrate diets are linked to weight loss, improved insulin sensitivity, and better glycemic control.

Exercise and Stay Active

Research by the ADA (American Diabetes Association) suggests higher levels of physical activity are linked to a lower risk of cancer. This includes prevention of the risk of colon, postmenopausal breast, and endometrial cancer. Similarly, diabetes is also highly related to being overweight, obese, and having a sedentary lifestyle. As mentioned above, physical activity prevents you from various body complications.

Tobacco Smoking

Smoking increases the risk of cardiovascular disease. In addition, it also increases the risk of retinopathy and other diabetes problems. Hence, smoking has a negative impact on diabetes-related health outcomes. Since nicotine reduces the efficiency of insulin, smoking makes it difficult for diabetics to manage their sugar levels.

Regular Screening Test

Physicians advise screening tests in diabetes patients for early prevention of cancer. Screening involves examining your body for cancer before you notice any signs. Regular screening tests may detect breast, cervical, and colorectal (colon) cancers early when treatment is most likely to be effective.

On this World Cancer Day, take a step ahead to control your diabetes and save yourself from the potential risk of cancer. Studies have shown that early detection of cancer improves survival rates. EasyCheck-DM is a blood-based test that can enable early cancer detection. EasyCheck™-DM is a non-invasive blood test that is intended to be used for the detection of cancers of the liver, gallbladder, pancreas, kidney, bladder, and colon in males and females with recently diagnosed or existing Type 2 diabetes.