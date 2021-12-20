Do Conventional COVID Vaccines Provide Better Protection From Omicron Than Modern Ones?

With the world dealing with tensions cause by the Omicron spread, a lot of discussions are happening on the efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccines against the ‘highly mutated’ variant. A diverse set of claims is being made, with the research being conducted by the government officials and vaccine manufacturers alongside.

Given the diverse set of COVID-19 vaccines available, some claim that the vaccines made by the conventional methods may have better performance and endurance against the Omicron -B.1.1.529 variant, which is more transmissible than others.

To pacify the rampant spread of SARS-CoV-2 (COVID causing virus), pharma companies across the globe preferred to build vaccines through modern methods in order fast track their development. Vaccines built by conventional methods include India’s indigenous vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech (Covaxin) and Novovax’s vaccine, however, the vaccines built by Moderna, Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Sputnik-V and AstraZeneca & Oxford University are built via modern methods.

Is Covaxin (Conventionally built) better than other modern COVID vaccines?

Conventional vaccines are of two types - Live attenuated vaccines and inactivated vaccines. Experts have explained that vaccines that are built through conventional methods– either Live attenuated vaccines or Inactivated vaccines, mostly contain the whole virus. They are built through a process that is time tested and well established. While the vaccines built by modern technology- adenoviral vector vaccines (Covishield, Sputnik V), or Genetic Vaccines - mRNA/ DNA based vaccines (Pfizer/ Moderna) are built by using the DNA/ RNA and the genetic payload of the virus.

Speaking about Covaxin, India’s indigenous vaccine that is built by a conventional method Dr Jagadish Hiremath, Chairman Aasra Hospital, said that ‘Covaxin developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with ICMR & NIV, is a conventionally built vaccine and is manufactured using Whole-Virion Inactivated Vero Cell (consists the whole dead virus) and therefore, it may have show better endurance and response against the new Omicron variant which consists a large number of mutation on the spike protein which helps the virus to potentially develop an 'immune-escape mechanism'.’

Therefore, despite more than 30+ variations in the spike protein of the new COVID variant, the T-cell response developed in the host after taking Covaxin will better enable the human body to recognise the COVID virus and counter the mutated variant better, since it recognises the whole virus and not just a part of it.

Do we need booster shots of COVID Vaccines?

While all COVID vaccines have proven efficient and are well tested by health organizations, the demands for booster shots are being raised across the globe to strengthen immunity against Omicron and other COVID variants that may show up in future.

Along with the US and the UK, 34 other countries have already begun administering booster shots to the vulnerable population.

Booster doses are recommended for the conventionally built- inactivated vaccines as well. As per World Health Organization, the Inactivated vaccines are stable but they need booster doses since their responses may not be long-lived.

On being asked about the need of booster doses for Indians, Dr Jagadish said, ‘T-memory cells last for a lifetime in the body, and there are many other vaccines that we only take once in our lifetime, but their immunity lasts long enough. However, for COVID-19, research is being conducted and the top health officials are collecting scientific data on the nature of the Omicron variant and only after analysing the data will we get to know if the booster shots are required or not.’

Commenting on vaccines for kids amid the Omicron scare, Dr Hiremath asserted, "vaccination of kids against COVID should be opened up soon since children tolerate vaccines better than adults, they will build better immunity."

Vaccines don’t prevent reinfection, they reduce fatality & severity of Infection

Speaking on cases of reinfection by Omicron Variant in vaccinated patients, Dr Hiremath stressed that while vaccines don’t prevent re-infection, they build better immunity against the virus.

He added that ‘Vaccine manufacturers never said that vaccines will prevent reinfection, they have said that vaccines will reduce risk of severe infection, fatality and hospitalisation and that's why vaccinated patients are not dying or having severe infection since vaccines are protecting them by reducing the virulence of the virus.’

To date India has recorded 161 Omicron cases and the country has vaccinated more than 60% of the population with more than 138 crore doses of COVID Vaccine administered.

Image: ANI