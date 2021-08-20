Doctors Report A Significant Rise In Cases Of Arterial Thrombosis In Post-COVID Patients

As many post-COVID patients have suffered from limb and life-threatening blood clots in the arteries of the legs, experts claim there is growing evidence of a link between COVID-19 and arterial thrombotic events. According to Dr Rahul Sheth, Interventional Radiologist at Zen Multispeciality Hospital, 24 patients have been treated for lower limb artery clots. They are able to salvage 17 limbs without the need for amputation. Because they arrived late, seven individuals required some type of amputation. Two patients arrived in the first wave and 22 in the second wave.

COVID-19 enhances blood viscosity, which leads to clot

According to various studies, COVID infection causes clots in the arteries that deliver oxygen-rich blood from the heart to the body, a condition known as arterial thrombosis. COVID-19 is thought to enhance blood viscosity, which could lead to clots. There is no oxygen supply to the bodily parts when blood flow in the artery is interrupted by clots. When this affects the legs, it can cause extreme leg discomfort, frigid limbs, and if left untreated, gangrene, necessitating amputation or limb removal to preserve the patient's life. Dr Sheth explained that blood clots can travel throughout the body and cause damage to distant organs.

Within 24 hours after the onset of symptoms, there is a window of opportunity to treat. Dr Sheth said that any symptoms such as leg pain, walking pain, or cold limbs should not be disregarded and should be discussed with a doctor. The affected leg should be examined, and the pulses in the feet should be palpated. If the patient's pulses are absent, he or she should be admitted right away, followed by an arterial colour doppler.

"Limbs can be saved from gangrene and amputation"

Colour Doppler is a type of sonography used to detect blockages in blood arteries. Then, to confirm the diagnosis and determine a treatment strategy, a peripheral angiography is done. Endovascular, in which the clots are removed with a specific catheter and a clot-busting medicine is administered to disintegrate the clots, or surgical, in which an incision is created in the artery and the clot is removed with a device. Dr Sheth added that endovascular surgery is preferable nowadays because blockages in the small blood arteries of the leg and foot can also be removed. Complications can be avoided by timely follow-up, early recognition of symptoms, and fast treatment, and limbs can be saved from gangrene and amputation.

Image- @AmbarishSatwik/Twitter