Doctors Warn Current Weather Conditions Could Aggravate COVID-19 Symptoms

As parts of India witnessed soaring temperatures and increased humidity, doctors on Saturday warned about the strict adherence of COVID-19 appropriate behaviour. Medics cited the use of air conditioning and poor ventilation, two of the factors linked to the 'super spread' of the COVID-19 respiratory disease, as they urged the general public to exercise maximum caution and ensure compliance to the mask rule.

An Associate Consultant Internal Medicine, QRG Health City, Faridabad, Anurag Aggarwal, reportedly stated that the bad weather conditions might contribute to the aggravated symptoms of COVID-19, but there was no punitive research into the virus’ behaviour during the challenging weather conditions. However, citing the mounting caseload from the deadly second wave, and health complications due to the mutations of the SARS-CoV-2, Aggarwal said that it was integral to adhere to the physical distancing, health hygiene such as washing the hands with soap or use of sanitizers, and avoiding crowded places, as well as wearing face masks at all times was extremely important.

Separately, a Senior Consultant, Internal Medicine at the Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals cautioned that the scorching temperature and unfavourable weather conditions might flare fatigue and dehydration causing heat stroke, exhaustion, typhoid, jaundice and malaria, and several other ailments. Humidity also felicitates the airborne transmission of respiratory diseases such as the COVID-19, another consultant and pulmonology at Delhi’s Moolchand Hospital Bhagwan Mantri noted, according to the reports.

Weather alters levels of airborne infectivity

Scientific research meanwhile has shown that there may be a good reason to expect respiratory viruses to show seasonal variations as has been witnessed in the data related to influenza and respiratory syncytial viruses. Temperature and humidity might make people more susceptible to viruses as the public relied on the indoor air conditioning systems that give aerosol a shorter range for the spread. Laboratory and observational studies have also shown that COVID-19 patients show an impact of humidity on the SARS-CoV-2 virus as the humidity alters levels of airborne infectivity.