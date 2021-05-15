Will Kids Face Similar Side-effects Of COVID Vaccine As Adults? Dr. Ankita Baidya Answers

On Saturday, Specialist of infectious diseases at AIIMS, New Delhi Dr. Ankita Baidya cleared the air around possible side effects of vaccination in children. During a conversation with Republic Media Network, which also involved Director and HOD of Pediatrics in Fortis Hospital Dr. Krishan Chugh and Senior Paediatrician and Chairman of Nephron Clinic Dr. Sanjeev Bagai, Dr. Baidya stated that the side-effects would be mild and there would be nothing to panic about.

Giving reference to general vaccination in children, she stated that the most common side effects seen are sometimes mild fever or soreness in the area where the vaccination was administered and went on to assert that, if at all there are side-effects, it would be nothing more than that. "Even if they develop in your children, you don't have to panic about it.''

Having made the statement, she went forward to address the parents, and said, "You should be more dreaded about the side effect of the virus on your child rather than the side effect of the vaccine." She added, "If at all the third wave comes, which most believe it would, your children should be vaccinated to be able to be immunized to a certain extent against it, so don't dread about the vaccination, and instead, dread the virus and get your kids vaccinated."

Covaxin gets DGCI's nod to conduct clinical trial on children

In a key development, Bharat Biotech's COVAXIN on Thursday was given the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI)'s nod as per the Subject Expert Committee (SEC)'s recommendation, to conduct clinical trials on children. The trial will take place on 525 subjects at various sites, including AIIMS, Delhi, AIIMS, Patna, and Meditrina Institute of Medical Sciences, Nagpur with two doses administered in an interval of 28 days. The indigenous vaccine trials, which was recommended by the SEC of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), will be the first such vaccine in India that would cater to inoculating children.