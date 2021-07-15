Drug Overdose Deaths Jump By 30% In The United States In 2020, Says CDC

According to recent data issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), about 93,000 people died of a drug overdose in the United States last year, a record amount that represents a nearly 30% increase from 2019. The increase was driven by the fatal prevalence of fentanyl, as well as pandemic-related anxieties and challenges in accessing care.

Director of the National Institute on Drug Abuse, Dr Nora Volkow says that this is the highest number of overdose deaths in a 12-month period. The figures are preliminary since states have yet to submit their totals to the CDC's National Center for Health Statistics. Even with some data still missing, the numbers paint a bleak picture.

Drug overdose is expected to increase by 40% in the next year

According to the CDC, drug overdose deaths are expected to increase by at least 40% in ten states over the next 12 months including Vermont, Kentucky, South Carolina, West Virginia, Louisiana, California, Tennessee, Nebraska, Arkansas, and Virginia. While the preliminary data does not break out overdose fatalities by race or ethnicity, other recent research suggests that, at least in Philadelphia and California, Black residents had the largest increase in overdose mortality last year.

Using the CDC's number of 375,000 pandemic deaths last year, drug overdoses accounted for nearly one-quarter as many deaths as COVID-19 did in 2020.

The preliminary figure of 93,331 drug overdose deaths in the United States represents a significant increase over the expected 72,151 deaths in 2019. The total number of fatal overdoses in 2020 was nearly equal to that of the previous year, with 69,710 deaths from opioids alone, however, deaths from other drugs including methamphetamine and cocaine also contributed to the increase.

Nearly 57,000 people died due to synthetic opioids last year

According to the CDC, before 2016, more Americans died from heroin overdoses than from strong synthetic opioids like fentanyl. However, the number of people who have died as a result of synthetic opioid overdoses has increased dramatically since then. Last year, over 57,000 people died from synthetic opioids (mostly fentanyl) overdoses, compared to approximately 13,000 people who died from heroin overdoses.