Dry Eye Syndrome: More People Affected During COVID Pandemic Due To Higher Screen Time

As more people have developed the habit of being glued to their screen during the pandemic, the number of people affected with dry eye syndrome has also increased, as per a new research by eye-care company Rohto. Further, the study said that this syndrome is a result of dry eyes due to the evaporation of tears and estimated that six out of 10 adults suffer from dry eyes.

To tackle this disorder even at the slightest level, experts have recommended the 20-20-20 rule, which is taking a screen break after 20 seconds, and blinking for 20 seconds while staring an object 20 feet far. As per the research, 55% of adults stare at a screen for five to seven hours daily while 36% do the same for eight to 12 hours. Although, out of every 100 people surveyed, seven followed the 20-20-20 rule.

What causes dry eyes syndrome?

Citing optometrist Francesca Marchetti, The Irish News reported that dry eyes are basically a result of staring at a screen for hours without a break, lack of blinking and a lack of lubrication in the eye due to ineffective working of the tear glands.

Experts explain that a thin layer of tears made up of oil, water and mucous, released by the eyelid glands, coat the surface of the cornea (the upper layer of eye) every time we blink. This process provides the eye with essential nutrients and might get hindered if blinking is stopped. An ophthalmic surgeon Badrul Hussain from London's Moorfields Eye Hospital explained that using a screen doesn't particularly cause dryness in the eyes, but not blinking and with long hours of concentration can cause the tears to evaporate and might result in dryness.

Importantly, just the sufficient production of tears will not do; it should be of good quality and should evenly spread across the eye. If anything happens otherwise, the person will feel a sense of irritation and itchiness in his eyes.

Symptoms of dryness in the eyes

Symptoms of dry eyes generally include itchiness, irritation, blurriness and stinging pain in the eyes. People who wear contact lenses are expected to face more problems if they develop the syndrome. Hussain says, as per The Irish News, that in severe cases, people experience blurriness as the mucous released by the eyelids does not get washed away due to lack of tears.

