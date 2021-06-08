Early Risers Less Likely To Develop Mental Health Problems, Reveals New Study

A new study has revealed that people who have sleeping pattern against their natural body clock are more likely to have depression and lower levels of wellbeing. Researchers found that being an early riser protects a person against major depression. The research led by the University of Exeter has been published in Molecular Psychiatry.

Defying sleeping pattern leads to depression

The research team found that morning people were more likely to be aligned to their natural body clock. They then tested the effect by looking at shift workers and found that morningness may not be protective for depression in people who work in shifts. Scientists suggest that morning person who works in shifts may not have improved mental health and wellbeing. Jessica O’Loughlin, lead author of the study, University of Exeter said that they found that people who did not sleep according to their natural body clock were more likely to get into depression and would have anxiety.

We found that people who were misaligned from their natural body clock were more likely to report depression, anxiety and have lower wellbeing. We also found the most robust evidence yet that being a morning person is protective of depression and improves wellbeing. We think this could be explained by the fact that the demands of society mean night owls are more likely to defy their natural body clocks, by having to wake up early for work", said Jessica.

The team of researchers used the Mendelian Randomisation technique and participants were made to fill a questionnaire on whether they were a morning person or an evening person. The severity of depression was defined using the Patient Health Questionnaire (PHQ). The team also developed a new measure of “social jetlag” that measures the variation in sleep pattern between work and free days. They measured this in more than 85,000 UK Biobank participants for whom sleep data was available. Dr Jessica Tyrrell, the Senior author of the University of Exeter, said that due to the pandemic, people have got flexibility in working patterns.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has introduced a new flexibility in working patterns for many people. Our research indicates that aligning working schedules to an individual’s natural body clock may improve mental health and wellbeing in night owls", said Tyrell.

IMAGE: Pixabay