Eating Milk Chocolate At Right Time Can Lead To Weight Loss Say Researchers; Here's How

Eating milk chocolate is believed to be a part of weight gain, but recently, researchers have performed a study and concluded that it can also be used for weight loss. A study of postmenopausal women declared that eating milk chocolate in concentrated amounts during a narrow time in the morning can help in decreasing blood sugar levels and burn body fat. This transformation of chocolate for weight gain into chocolate for weight loss was published in the Federation of American Societies for Experimental Biology(FASEB) journal.

FASEB journal study about milk chocolate

A cross-over trial was conducted on 19 postmenopausal women who consumed 100g of chocolate either within one hour of waking time (morning) or within one hour of bedtime (night). Researchers then compared both the situations and reached the following outcomes:

Milk chocolate intake during morning or night did not lead to weight gain.

Eating chocolate in the morning or evening influences hunger, sleep, and microbiota composition.

A concentrated amount of chocolate intake in the morning hours can help in burning fat and reducing blood sugar levels.

Eating chocolates at night exercises metabolism and alters next-morning rest.

"Our findings highlight that not only 'what' but also 'when' we eat can impact physiological mechanisms involved in the regulation of body weight", said Frank A. J. L. Scheer, a co-corresponding author of the FASEB journal study. "Our volunteers did not gain weight despite increasing caloric intake. Our results show that chocolate reduced ad libitum energy intake, consistent with the observed reduction in hunger, appetite and the desire for sweets shown in previous studies", said Marta Garaulet, another co-corresponding author of the FASEB journal study.

Weight loss device

On June 28, the University of Otago and UK researchers introduced the world's first weight loss device in order to fight against the global obesity pandemic. The 'Dental Slim Diet Control' has been updated over five years and proved successful in weight loss on its clinical trials. For weight loss, it uses magnetic devices fitted to the top and bottom which restricts people to open their mouth more than 2mm wide. The device restrains the patient to a liquid diet only but does not restrict breathing and speaking.

(Inputs: ANI)

(IMAGE: PIXABAY)