'Eco-anxiety': How Young People Face Profound Psychological Distress Due To Climate Issues

An article in the British Medical Journal claimed that climate issues are having an increasingly negative impact on children and young people's mental health. According to public health experts, rising levels of "eco-anxiety" - the persistent fear of environmental disaster - are likely to be underestimated, causing harm to many in the long run, reported The Guardian.

Mala Rao and Richard Powell of Imperial College London's Department of Primary Care and Public Health wrote in the Journal that eco-anxiety risks aggravating health and socioeconomic inequities between those who are prone to these psychological impacts.

While eco-anxiety was not yet recognised as a diagnosable disorder, the article claimed that awareness of it and its complicated psychological impacts were growing, as was its "disproportionate" impact on youngsters. According to their report, a 2020 survey in England found that at least 57% of children and young people were anxious about climate issues and the state of the environment.

Rao and Powell urged world leaders to act urgently by recognising the challenges ahead. They also stated that there is a need for dedication to forging a path to ensure a better and healthier future for everyone.

Youngsters suffer 'anxiety and distress' due to climate issues

Rao and Powell further noted that it is crucial to examine what might be done to reduce rising levels of climate fear. They wrote that providing the best and most credible information on climate mitigation and adaptation could help in generating hope among eco-anxious young people. Citing a recent international survey on climate anxiety in young people, they revealed that climate issues were hurting a large number of young people aged between 16 to 25 years across the world, reported The Guardian.

Meanwhile, a recently conducted global survey by academics from the University of Bath and the Stanford Center for Innovation in Global Health found that the young generations are more worried about climate change and its effects. The survey also concluded that due to governments' inaction on the issue, young people are suffering from severe psychological stress.

The researchers gathered information from at least 10,000 young people, with 45% of them claiming to be experiencing "anxiety and discomfort" as a result of climate change. It should be noted here that the study was led by five major universities including, the University of Bath and the Stanford Center for Innovation in Global Health.

Image: Pixabay/Unsplash/Representative