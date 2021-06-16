'Emerging Issue': One Fifth Of Asymptomatic Patients Develop 'long COVID', Says Study

Almost a fifth of COVID patients who were asymptomatic went on to experience conditions consistent with a long term COVID after their initial diagnosis, according to a study published om Tuesday. The analysis which was made by non-profit organisation FAIR Health encompassed insurance claims from 1.96 million Americans who had all contracted the lethal respiratory disease. While previous studies have already laid evidence into the prolonged aftereffects of COVID, this particular study highlights long haul coronavirus as a public health issue affecting millions of people.

"Even as the Covid-19 pandemic wanes, long-haul COVID persists as a public health issue affecting many Americans," said FAIR Health's President Robin Gelburd. "The findings in our new study shed significant light on this emerging issue for all individuals who have long-haul COVID, as well as for policy makers, providers, payors and researchers."

Major symptoms

According to world meters, 177,421,651 people have contracted the infection with over 3,838,808 fatalities till now. The study found that across all ages, the most common post-viral conditions were in order of frequency: pain, breathing difficulties, high cholesterol, general discomfort and fatigue, and high blood pressure. Additionally, it found that the odds of dying 30 days or more after being diagnosed were 46 times higher in patients who were hospitalized and discharged as compared to those who weren’t. Overall, 0.5 per cent of surveyed COVID patients who were hospitalized then discharged died 30 days or more after their initial diagnosis.

Meanwhile, mental health experts have said that after recovering from Coronavirus, patients are experiencing cognitive dulling or slowing mental activity as unique post-COVID symptoms. Dr Manushree Gupta, Associate Professor, Department of Psychiatry, Vardhaman Mahavir Medical College (VMMC) and Safdarjung Hospital stated that patients tend to feel dejected and fatigued and the exact mechanism is not clear. While speaking to ANI, Dr Gupta said, "Neurocognitive symptoms following recovery from COVID-19 comprise mental confusion or fatigue, drowsiness, difficulty in sustaining attention, memory deficits as well as psychological symptoms like anxiety and depression."

Image: AP