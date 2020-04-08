Everyday Objects To Avoid Touching In Order To Restrict The Spread Of Coronavirus

The Coronavirus pandemic has taken the entire world by a storm. People have been quarantining at their homes. According to various experts, the spread of the infection happens very quickly. If you touch an infected surface and then go on to touch your face, then you might run a high chance of contracting the coronavirus. Hence, we have curated a list of everyday things that you should try to avoid touching.

ALSO READ | Coronavirus Outbreak: Precautions & Instructions To Clean Your Home Surfaces

Everyday objects to avoid touching

1. Mobile phones

Almost everyone in the world carries a mobile phone and it is almost impossible to keep it down during a time when you are locked inside your homes. However, many reports have suggested the cell phone carries more germs than a toilet seat. Dr. Sankar Swaminathan, who is the Chief of the Infectious Diseases Division at the University of Utah School of Medicine, said that phones are not that much of a risk unless you are passing it around. Hence, it is best recommended that you always keep your phones clean using a damp microfiber cloth.

ALSO READ | Can Animals Get Coronavirus? Tips, Precautions And Other Important Details

2. Keys

Any key is made of metal and scientists have seen that the coronavirus can live on a metal surface for almost 48 hours. Many medical experts have added that this could even go one for as long as 72 hours. Hence, it is best recommended that you always keep your keys clean by wiping them with an alcohol-based solution after each use.

3. ATM

In countries like Iran, many firefighters are going from ATM to ATM trying to disinfect the spaces. However, you can also protect yourself by donning a pair of gloves each time you have to use the ATM. These spaces are being used by many people and there can be a chance of Coronavirus surviving on ATM surfaces. If possible, one must always opt for contactless, online transactions instead.

ALSO READ | Pregnancy FAQs Amid Coronavirus: Precautions For Expecting Mothers And Newborn Babies

4. Money exchanges

Money is often going around for so many years and one can never know what germs are covered in them. However, scientists have found that the coronavirus can survive on paper for almost 24 hours. The WHO has also asked people to avoid the exchange of cash and switch to contactless transactions via the internet. Even credit and debit cards are of similar risk when it comes to spreading of the deadly virus.

5. Lift Buttons

Lift Buttons are unavoidable for many people as they have lifts even in their residential buildings. However, those buttons have been touched by many people and one can never be sure about whether it is safe or no. You can also ask your building officials to disinfect or use a cloth to continuously clean the surface. Alternatively, you can do the same yourself by dabbing some alcohol-based sanitizer on a cloth and wiping the buttons before use to contain the spread of coronavirus.

ALSO READ | Coronavirus: Woman Shares Bizarre Pic Of Her Mum 'bathing' Tesco Delivery As Precaution

Disclaimer: The content provided above is for information purposes. This is no way intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.