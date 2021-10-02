Excess Body Weight Linked To High Rates Of COVID Fatalities Across World: Study

In a new study, researchers discovered a link between COVID-19 mortality and the proportion of overweight in adults spanning 154 nations. The research findings were published in the journal 'Public Health in Practice.' Since the beginning of the pandemic, links between obesity and mortality have become increasingly apparent, prompting researchers from The University of Texas at San Antonio and the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee to investigate whether excess body weight may have been linked to high rates of COVID-19 fatalities around the world. Researchers looked at the possible links between COVID-19 mortality and obesity in over 5.5 billion persons from 154 countries. The researchers used cutting-edge statistical analysis tools to unravel potential patterns in the data.

According to Hamid Beladi, lead author of the study, there is a statistically significant link between COVID-19 mortality and the proportion of overweight people in adult populations from 154 nations. This pattern holds across countries belonging to all income groups and is unaffected by a population's median age, the proportion of the elderly or females. As per the findings, if the ratio of overweight people in a country's adult population is one percentage point higher than the proportion of overweight people in a second country's adult population, it is reasonable to assume that COVID-19 mortality in the first country will be at least 3.5 percentage points higher than in the second. "All other factors being equal, the average person is less likely to die from COVID-19 in a country with a relatively low proportion of overweight adults than she or he would be in a country with a relatively high proportion of overweight adults," Beladi stated in the study.

Study finds excess body weight linked to various comorbidities

According to the researchers, excess body weight is linked to various comorbidities, which can lead to a more severe course of COVID-19 and mortality as a result. Individuals with metabolic problems, for example, are more likely to have a bad COVID-19 outcome. Because increased body weight can contribute to a higher volume and duration of infection, it can also lead to a higher amount of COVID-19 exposure. They went on to say that the COVID-19 pandemic has been more deadly on average for adult populations living in areas with high levels of obesity. The researchers opined that their findings could be used to support public policy regulations on the food business, particularly in areas where processed foods, foods rich in salt, sugar, and saturated fats are sold. According to researchers, the findings show a link between COVID-19 mortality and the percentage of overweight adults serve as a warning against putting more lives at risk.

Image: Pixabay/Representative