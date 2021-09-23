Excessive 'screen Time' Can Slow Language, Vocabulary Development In Young Children: Study

A new study has revealed that excessive 'screen time' can slow down the linguistic development in toddlers. In the new study conducted by Tampere University Hospital (TAYS), the development of speech and linguistic expression in kids at 18 and 24 months of age was investigated. As per a report by Xinhua, the researchers found that the children spending a lot of time on electronic devices had a less developed vocabulary.

Impact of spending more time on electronic devices

The findings of the study conducted by researchers has been published in the scientific journal Acta Pediatrics. The study showed that 69 per cent of 18 month old children were aware of no more than 20 words and 36 per cent of them knew not more than five words, reported Xinhua. Furthermore, among two year old toddlers, 32 per cent had a vocabulary of about only 40 words, and 10 per cent had a vocabulary of 40 to 50 words. Marja Asikainen, the chief speech therapist at the university's department of phoniatrics and study's lead author has stated the findings of the study showed that the development of vocabulary was developing slowler than before.

A total of nearly 1,700 Finnish speaking families agreed to participate in this project before their children were even born. For this particular study, the researchers collected data between the years 2013 to 2015. For the study, the researchers asked parents to reveal their child's vocabulary, word combinations, speech intelligibility, fingers movements and instruction-following abilities. The findings of the study showed effects of spending more time on electronic devices in young children.

Researchers suggested that the use of electronic devices by parents, children, appears to have an impact on a child's linguistic development. Asikainen insisted that the frequent use of electronic devices reduce the time of the conversation between parents and children. Their frequent use has the potential to limit the amount of conversation and play between parents and their children. The researchers, however, insisted that the electronic devices can also prove to be harmless if the children use ample amount of time for other activities and screen time is chosen carefully.

Image: Pixabay/RepresentativeImage