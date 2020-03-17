Exercises To Do At Home To Stay Fit And Fine During Coronavirus Lockdown

Coronavirus is a pandemic that has infected more than 1,50,000 people worldwide and has now reached India, as the number of coronavirus cases in the country has increased sharply from six to 123 this week. Officials in the capital, New Delhi, are exercising every right in their authority to prevent local transmission of Coronavirus.

The Central Government, too, made universal screening mandatory for all international passengers arriving in India. With the rising threat of COVID-19, the government of India has also announced a lockdown on public places like gyms and clubhouses, as the chances of virus transmission in these places are high. Here are some exercises you can do at home for a full-body workout.

Strength Training

Strength training is a type of physical exercise, which specialises in the use of resistance to induce muscular contraction. When properly performed, strength training can provide significant functional benefits and improvement in overall health and well-being, including increased bone, muscle, tendon, and ligament strength. Strength training commonly uses the technique of progressively increasing the force output of the muscle through incremental weight.

Cardio/ Aerobic Training

Aerobic exercise is physical exercise of low to high intensity, which depends on the aerobic energy-generating process and refers to the use of oxygen to adequately meet energy demands during exercise via aerobic metabolism. According to several health experts, Aerobic exercise proves to be a great substitute for cardio exercises.

Yoga

Yoga as exercise is a physical activity consisting mainly of posture and are often connected by flowing sequences called vinyasas, ending with relaxation. Yoga in this form has become familiar across the world, especially in America and Europe.

Pilates

Several Pilates versions are taught today and the majority are based on the concentration, control, centre, flow, precision, and breathing. Evidence from studies shows that Pilates not only improves balance but also has proven to be an effective treatment for medical conditions like Asthama.

