Explained: Does Omicron Affect COVID-vaccinated People? Will Booster Dose Help?

Almost two weeks since scientists in South Africa alerted the world to a fast-spreading Omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus, the world is now gripped in fear. According to international reports, the variant was detected in almost 40 countries by the end of the first weekend in December. While scientists around the world are still trying to figure out more about the Omicron variant, countries including India are pushing vaccination. However, is the current COVID-19 vaccination effective against the Omicron variant? Let’s find out.

How fast does Omicron spread?

Omicron’s rapid rise in recent weeks is similar to its breakout in South Africa. The virus, termed as a 'variant of concern' by the World Health Organisation, has been found to be quickly transmissible. On December 1, South Africa recorded 8,561 cases, a whopping rise compared to 3,402 cases on November 26 and only a few hundred per day in mid-November. This hints that the Omicron spreads quickly. Later, it was found that the Omicron spread to almost 40 countries, including the US, within weeks of its emergence, which confirmed the variant's fast transmission.

Can COVID-19 vaccination defend against Omicron?

The Omicron variant has more than 30 mutations that are found to be packed in its spike protein. This is the part of the coronavirus that allows it to invade and latch on to human cells. While these mutations show the ability to escape antibodies, scientists have not completely ruled out the protection gained from vaccination or previous infection.

Most vaccines made are primarily designed to train the human immune system to identify and attack this spike protein, thus, the virus mutations will find it difficult to overcome the immunity built by the vaccine.

However, the variant’s swift rise in South Africa raises concern as around one-quarter of South Africans are fully vaccinated. A large fraction of the population was infected with the new variant in the country, raising questions about whether Omicron variant is successful in breaching the immunity of vaccinated or previously infected people. Further studies in this direction are still underway.

Does booster vaccine help against Omicron?

While the WHO has been batting against booster shots for COVID-19, several countries have been speaking in support of the same. Several advanced countries have already moved to ramp up the delivery of additional doses of the COVID-19 vaccine following the emergence of Omicron.

Recently in December, White House Chief Medical Adviser Anthony Fauci said that the lab studies suggested COVID-19 booster shots may provide cross-protection against a “wide range” of Coronavirus variants, although he noted that this has not been proven yet.

Meanwhile, the Indian Medical Association (IMA), in its latest update, called for booster shots for healthcare workers amid Omicron concerns, claiming that the additional dose will help defend against a possible third wave of the virus.

Image: PTI/SHUTTERSTOCK